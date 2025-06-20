Warriors Star Taunting Caitlin Clark Goes Viral
Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the basketball world since making a name for herself with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and her short WNBA career already suggests she will be an all-time great.
Clark won WNBA Rookie of the Year and got an All-Star nod in her debut season after getting drafted first overall, and her sophomore campaign is turning out to be even better. Through the first six games of the season, Clark averaged 21.3 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game with 44.7/40.0/75.9 shooting splits.
However, she ran into a brick wall in her seventh game, facing the Golden State Valkyries.
The Valkyries are playing in their inaugural season, and they made sure to shut down Clark in their first-ever meeting against her. Through 34 minutes, Clark dropped 11 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, but committed six turnovers and shot just 3-14 from the field and 0-7 from beyond the arc.
The new crowd was loving their team's performance in the 88-77 win over Clark and the Fever, as even Golden State Warriors standout guard Brandin Podziemski joined in on the fun.
Clark was called for a traveling violation when attempting a step-back three-pointer, and Podziemski was loving it. Podziemski stood up from his courtside seat and taunted Clark right in front of her with a traveling gesture.
This clip on X has garnered nearly 200,000 views, and the Valkyries are certainly loving the support from their Golden State NBA counterpart, especially when Podziemski is bringing the energy like this.