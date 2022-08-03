Warriors to Hold 14th Roster Spot for Andre Iguodala

After losing a handful of role players this offseason, the Golden State Warriors will have some decisions to make when it comes to filling their 14-man roster for the regular season.

From draft picks to free agents who will go to training camp in hopes of earning a roster spot, there will reportedly be one reserved specifically for one man.

According to Anthony Slater of the Athletic, Golden State will save its 14th roster spot for Andre Iguodala even though the former NBA Finals MVP has yet to decide his status for the upcoming season.

"I leave Andre alone," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, he'd love to have him."

Andre Iguodala, apart from being a fan favorite in the Bay Area, will forever be a special player for Golden State. Coming to play for the Warriors in 2013, Iguodala helped Golden State get over the hump in 2015 and win its first championship during this dynastic run.

Tasked with containing LeBron James in the 2015 NBA Finals, Iguodala was rewarded with the Finals MVP award to go along with the Larry O'Brien trophy. As a member of Golden State's latest championship team, Iguodala now has four rings as a Warrior.

Last year wasn't Iguodala's most productive season, however. Apart from playing just 31 regular season games, plagued with a nagging back injury, the 38-year-old veteran averaged just 4 points per game while earning $11.13 million.

Nonetheless, as a valued asset to the Warriors locker room and bench, serving as a on-the-bench coach for most of the regular and postseason, Kerr and the Warriors will welcome Iguodala back with open arms if he decides to come back for one more year.

"The one ting we feel strongly about with Andre is that we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision," Kerr said. "I'm leaving him alone. Whenever he makes a decision is fine with us."