Warriors Waive Pair Of NBA Hopefuls After Trail Blazers Game

Certified BODY CATCHER! G League Slam Dunk Contest finalist Taevion Kinsey will take his bounce to Asia to compete with G League United in the @fibaic. 🌎 #IntercontinentalCup



Kinsey averaged 12.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 2.8 APG in his second year with the @slcstars. pic.twitter.com/nNXwjjTZNS