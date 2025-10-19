Will Steph Curry and Steve Kerr Retire at the Same Time?
The Golden State Warriors have four NBA titles to their name since the 2010s, as well as a pair of Finals appearances that resulted in losses (Cleveland in 2016 and Toronto in 2019). At the center of this dynasty has been the pairing of head coach Steve Kerr and NBA legend Steph Curry.
While Kerr can relate to Curry, as both were elite shooters during their respective eras, Kerr was nothing more than a role player, with Curry being arguably a Top 10 player of all time. However, the two have been attached throughout their careers, and could very well end up hanging it up alongside each other.
Could Steve Kerr And Steph Curry Retire Alongside Each Other?
Not only would Kerr and Curry retiring with each other be a storybook ending to one of basketball's best pairings, but it also makes sense given where the two stand in their careers as of now.
ESPN's Anthony Slater recently published a piece about Kerr and his current contract situation, which has him set to expire after the 2025-26 season. Kerr shared that he has no plans on seeking an extension at the time being, expressing his trust in the front office and ownership that they'll get the right thing done. He also alluded to what a potential exit could look like.
"However, this ends, it's going to be done in a really quality way," Kerr said, according to Slater. "It's going to happen the right way. If it's meant for me to keep going, I'm going to keep going. If it's meant to be for the team to move on to someone else, there will be nothing but gratitude and appreciation. This makes it easy for everybody. Let's see where we are at the end of the year."
If Kerr wants it to end in a quality way, then why not do it alongside the greatest player he's ever coached?
As for the Curry side of things, he could very well decide to hang it up after his contract expires in 2027, when he'll be 39 years old. Regardless, it appears he has no plans of playing in the NBA if Kerr isn't his coach.
"I don't want to," Curry said in a different piece by ESPN's Slater, addressing if he'd play with a coach other than Kerr. "We deserve that, I feel. Things change in this league. We can only control so much. But I think we're in a very unique situation that we deserve the opportunity [to ride it out]."
So, based on Curry's desire not to play under a different coach and Kerr's uncertainty with his future, Golden State could very well extend Kerr one more season, to where he expires at the same time as Curry, opening the door for a joint retirement. It would definitely be a massive change in Golden State, but potentially what they need to usher in a new era.
At the end of the day, the reality of a joint retirement seems very possible.