3 Signed 2026 Free Agents Warriors Will Regret Missing On

The Golden State Warriors didn't have as much as free-agency spending power as some initially thought.

Their plan all along was to give Draymond Green his $27.7 million declined player option salary if they missed on LeBron James. Because of that, they effectively never had access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $15 million.

They could have let Kristaps Porzingis walk to clear the way for NTMLE space, but that would have been risky if they weren't sure they would land a target worthy of it.

Instead, the Warriors extended Porzingis, re-signed Green and used the taxpayer mid-level exception on De'Anthony Melton ($6.2 million). Once they did those things, they could only offer veteran minimum contracts.

But that shouldn't have stopped them from being more aggressive on the veteran minimum contract market. And had they saw the writing on the wall with the James plan, they could've pivoted early to sign a guard who would have been a perfect fit.

Here are three players they'll regret missing on aside from James, who is obviously every major suitor's biggest regret.

Collin Sexton, G

Sexton signed a two-year, $19.2 million deal with the Lakers, which means the Warriors would have had to use part of the NTMLE to match or beat that offer.

But had they done this and renounced Porzingis, they would be in a better spot than they are now.

In this scenario, they would have gotten Sexton, used the rest of the NTMLE on Melton and matched the Quinten Post offer sheet.

Instead, they have Porzingis, who would be more valuable than Sexton and Post if he played 60-plus games, but that's a pipe dream.

Sexton is a really good shooter, solid defender and decent playmaker. He would fit well with Stephen Curry and, perhaps more importantly, be a major upgrade at point guard when Curry is off the floor.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF

Bogdanovic signed a veteran minimum contract with the Rockets, and it's understandable that he didn't command a bigger contract.

He played just 23 games with the Clippers last season, averaging a career-low 7.4 points per game.

But you have to wonder if the 33-year-old would thrive with Steve Kerr as his coach. Bogdanovic has shown in previous stops and on the international stage how good he can be in a motion offense.

The Warriors would have had more of a scoring role for him than the Rockets, so an aggressive pursuit of him might have worked.

The last time Bogdanovic was given a consistent role, he averaged 16.9 points per game in 2023-24, finishing fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Ziaire Williams, SF

Williams agreed to a veteran minimum contract with the Lakers, where he'll be competing for minutes as a deep reserve.

The Warriors could have offered him more playing time with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out indefinitely with knee injuries.

Williams' offense leaves much to be desired. He's a mediocre three-point shooter who doesn't make it up for with much rebounding or playmaking.

But the 24-year-old is an above-average defender with the length and athleticism to become one of the best stoppers in the league.

Among the Warriors' weaknesses is on-ball wing defense. Gui Santos and Yaxel Lendeborg don't have the lateral quickness to defend explosive wings. That's where Williams would have filled a void.