3 Stars Who Could Be Warriors Trade Targets After 1st-Round Exits

The Golden State Warriors probably need to make a trade this offseason to improve their contention chances.

One of the most common reasons to trade a star is playoff disappointment. Eight teams just lost in the first round of the playoffs, and each is a facing a different level of disappointment.

For example, the Trail Blazers and Raptors are probably less disappointed because they had their best season in a few years, whereas the Nuggets and Rockets are more disappointed because they had true championship ambitions.

I picked out three players whose teams might be more motivated to make a trade.

Honorable Mention: Kawhi Leonard

Leonard wasn't eligible for inclusion because the Clippers didn't make the playoffs, but he fits the general sentiment of a star who could be looking elsewhere after a disappointing end to the season.

The Warriors tried to get him at the trade deadline, and there's reason to believe the Clippers will be more motivated to trade him this offseason.

Derrick White

Compared to the teams represented by the next two players on this list, the Celtics have less reason to make a significant trade this offseason.

First off, with Jayson Tatum missing most of the season with an Achilles injury, the C's weren't expected to win a title this year. They also prioritized shedding salary to get below the luxury tax line to reset their repeater tax bill, which made their roster less deep than in the previous few years.

That they still got the No. 2 seed should encourage their front office to run it back with a bit more spending on the margins.

With that said, blowing a 3-1 lead to the seventh-seeded 76ers requires some introspection.

Among their high-priced stars, Tatum and Jaylen Brown are probably untouchable. That leaves White as their most likely trade chip this offseason.

White shot just 39.4 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from three this season, which would be a huge issue for a player making $30.3 million if he didn't do just about everything else well.

Averages of 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals don't fully encapsulate his massive value defensively, and his secondary ball-handling and passing (5.4 assists) would be a godsend for the Warriors.

The most realistic path for Golden State to get him is a three-team trade that allows the Celtics to get win-now pieces from another team.

Aaron Gordon

The Denver Nuggets are stuck. They are too good to completely rebuild, but they are aren't good enough to seriously compete for a championship.

They'd probably like to trade Jamal Murray, but there may be no market for a guard making $50.1 million who has mostly struggled in the last three playoffs.

So the most obvious way for the Nuggets to reset is to trade Gordon.

The Bay Area native would be coveted by many teams. He's making just $32 million in 2026-27. The big question is if he can hold up physically after having consecutive seasons riddled with injuries.

Despite that concern, the Warriors would love to bring him home. My guess is the Nuggets would be less interested in a pick-heavy package, so Golden State probably wouldn't land him in a bidding war.

The Warriors' best shot at getting him would be in a three-team trade that allows the Nuggets to get quality role players and the third team to get Golden State's draft capital.

Kevin Durant

In February 2025, Durant nixed a trade to the Warriors, which felt like the door on a Golden State return closing forever.

A year later, the door is slightly ajar.

Durant's first season in Houston was a mess. Messages that criticized his teammates were leaked from an account that's believed to be his.

Perhaps more importantly, the Rockets won fewer combined regular-season and playoff games than last year. Durant's playoff ankle injury had something to do with that, but even if he stayed healthy, the Rockets were trending toward getting blasted by the Thunder if they got past the Lakers.

So we enter a critical offseason in which we find out how committed the Rockets are to Durant. They could admit he wasn't what this young roster needed and trade him, or they could pledge their allegiance to him and hope the rest of the roster stays engaged.

If they start looking for a trade, there might not be many suitors. The Warriors would be one of the few teams that would likely have interest.

Durant might still be hoping to avoid a Golden State return, but he doesn't have a no-trade clause. He could be forced into a return to the Bay. My guess is Jimmy Butler would have to be in the return package.