Draymond Green Snubs Ex-Teammates on His Warriors Mount Rushmore

When putting together a Warriors Mount Rushmore, the first three names that come to mind are the Big Three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

And to no one's surprise, Green had all three in his four most impactful Warriors ever.

The fourth selection is where things get debatable.

Green had his choice of 2015 Finals MVP and four-time champ Andre Iguodala, two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, Hall of Famer Rick Barry or Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, but he went in a surprising direction instead.

“Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green,” Green said on Post Moves with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston. “I don’t think there’s any other way to slice that.”

Kerr coached Curry, Thompson, Green and Iguodala to four titles, so it's not a bad pick. But one could argue that a coach won't have the type of impact that a player will.

With that said, if you're going to pick a coach, going with one who won four titles in his first eight years with a team that hadn't won a title in 40 years is acceptable.

Cases for Others

Chamberlain played 5.5 seasons with the Warriors organization, and only 2.5 of those came in the Bay Area, as the Warriors were in Philadelphia for three of the seasons. By regular-season numbers and accolades, he could make it, but the fact that he won zero titles with the Warriors makes him someone you can leave off.

Barry played eight seasons with the Warriors, earning All-Star selections for each of them. He won 1975 Finals MVP. He has a strong argument.

Iguodala played eight seasons with the Warriors and was a key part of three of the titles. He won a fourth as a deep bench player. He had his No. 9 jersey retired in February. It might seem strange that a player who was part of all of the recent title teams and has a Finals MVP gets left off, which is why some would argue for Iguodala.

Durant was going to be a shoo-in for the Warriors Mount Rushmore if he stayed for a couple more seasons with Golden State, and perhaps he should still get it. Only 10 players in history have two-plus Finals MVPs with the same team, and nine of them would easily be on their teams' Mount Rushmores.

They are Michael Jordan (Bulls), Magic Johnson (Lakers), Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers), Tim Duncan (Spurs), LeBron James (Heat), Kobe Bryant (Lakers), Hakeem Olajuwon (Rockets), Larry Bird (Celtics) and Willis Reed (Knicks).

Of course, Durant played just three seasons with the Warriors.

In any case, Green could have gone with Iguodala or Durant, but instead he decided Kerr has been more impactful.