Draymond Green Gives Updated Guess on Steve Kerr's Warriors Future

Draymond Green previously said on his podcast he believed Steve Kerr would not return as head coach.

Green changed his tune Wednesday.

Making an appearance on Inside the NBA, Green said he now thinks Kerr will be back.

"I think and hope he's coming back," Green said. "I don't know more than anyone else in the world knows outside of what I do know is he wants to coach."

Kerr's Decision Still Up in the Air

The Warriors braintrust and Kerr have reportedly met twice this offseason. The fact that these meetings are happening and there hasn't been any reports of major friction suggests he will be back.

If Kerr didn't want to be back, you would think he would've figured that out with three weeks to think about since Golden State's play-in tournament elimination.

With that said, ClutchPoints Brett Siegel reported that their last meeting had two major topics, and it's possible one or both lead to major disagreements.

The topics are Kerr making philosophical changes and the front office making moves to improve their contention chances.

Kerr could say he's too stubborn to make philosophical changes, and the front office could say they will continue to avoid using multiple first-round picks to improve the roster.

If so, maybe Kerr doesn't come back after all.

Green Addresses Comment About Being Hindered by Kerr

Green stood by his criticism that Kerr hindered his offensive game but also reiterated that Kerr has done tons for him as a player and person.

"I think every basketball player in the world has some gripe that they wish their coach would have done," Green said. "... But make no mistake about it, I also said all of the incredible things—how much of a better man he's made me."

Green was a much more feared offensive player during the 2015-16 season when shot 14.0 points and shot 38.8 percent from three.

He's rarely been near those numbers since.

It's impossible to say who is most at fault for that, but in any event, Stephen Curry, Green and Kerr have led the Warriors to four championships by meshing well together. That's what matters most.