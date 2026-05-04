Report: Steve Kerr's Monday Meeting with Warriors Will Have 2 Major Topics

The Golden State Warriors braintrust and Steve Kerr are meeting for the second time this offseason on Monday, and ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel has intel on what will be their two major topics.

Siegel reported that they will talk about philosophical changes Kerr can make and moves the front office can make to improve their contention chances.

On Sunday, The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported that ESPN is trying to convince Kerr to join its broadcast team. But Siegel added that "no outside factors have been influencing Kerr's interactions with the Warriors."

Both Stein and Siegel reported that there is momentum toward Kerr signing a new contract to remain Golden State's head coach.

Philosophical Changes Could Be a Sticking Point

For Kerr's 12-year coaching tenure, the Warriors have consistently ranked near the top of the NBA in passes per game. The consequence of that has been a higher turnover rate, but it was worth it for the first eight seasons with Kerr because it led to better shot quality.

With less talent on the roster over the last four years, the Warriors have not been able to make up for their high turnover rate.

Golden State might have the worst collective dribbling talent of any team in the NBA. So Kerr might argue that his system is actually keeping the offense from being awful.

The front office might argue his system is too antiquated for the offense to truly thrive.

They are probably both right.

As long as team governor Joe Lacob, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Kerr don't snipe at each other over these points, the meeting should be productive.

Will Kerr Demand Front Office Trade Future 1st-Round Picks?

It has been almost 13 years since the Warriors dealt two first-round picks in one trade.

To put it plainly, Lacob's front office has valued having future first-round capital over improving the team's current chances.

Yes, the Warriors traded one first-round pick for Jimmy Butler, but they have not traded any of their firsts from 2026 to 2032.

The most obvious way to improve is to trade multiple firsts for a star player like Kevin Durant, Aaron Gordon or Derrick White. Maybe any trade with one of them would have to be a three-teamer, but the point is the Warriors will have options if they put multiple firsts on the table.

If Kerr demands a big trade and the front office says no, that could be what keeps him from signing a new contract.

My guess is Kerr will want assurances that the Warriors won't go into a rebuild mode while he's coaching, but the front office won't guarantee that a big trade will happen.

It will be interesting to see if both sides are OK with that middle ground.