Former Warrior Wants Steph Curry Traded to the Celtics

Stephen Curry will likely never leave the Golden State Warriors, and there certainly isn't any imminent trade coming.

But that hasn't stopped fans and players from dreaming about the 38-year-old getting dealt to a team with a better chance at a championship.

Former Warrior D'Angelo Russell said on his podcast that he wants to see Curry traded to the Celtics.

"I would love to see Steph Curry go to Boston," Russell said. "I just think he needs that type of help around him now. Who's taking the load off him in Golden State?"

Russell added that if Jimmy Butler were healthy, he would take the load off Curry, but Butler is out indefinitely with an ACL tear.

The Warriors acquired Russell in 2019 as part of a double sign-and-trade for Kevin Durant. Russell and Curry played just four games together in the 2019-20 season before Curry suffered a broken left hand that kept him out for four months. By the time Curry returned to the court, the Warriors had traded Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick.

Russell is now a member of the Grizzlies.

How the C's Would Acquire Curry

Russell mentioned that he'd like to see Curry join Jayson Tatum and Paul George, but that's probably not realistic.

That's because Curry makes $62.6 million, and to make the money work, George and his $54.1 million salary would likely have to be a part of the trade for the two-time MVP.

If the trade was Curry for George, draft picks and salary filler, the Celtics would have Tatum, Curry and Derrick White as their Big Three with Mitchell Robinson, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta among their quality rotation players.

They would post fantastic offensive numbers, but you have to wonder if they would have enough wing defense to win a championship.

Curry Not Going Anywhere

As I wrote here, Curry is too valuable from a business perspective to ever be traded. And that doesn't even consider the fact that team governor Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. would be ridiculed by most Warriors fans for dealing him.

However, if Curry demanded a trade, fans would expect Lacob and Dunleavy to do right by him. In that hypothetical, they would be derided for not trading him.

Curry has never admitted publicly to being close to demanding a trade. He probably never will, as he seems like someone who values staying with one team for his whole career.