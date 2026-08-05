Georges Niang or Kelly Olynyk? Who I'd Sign as Warriors GM

The Golden State Warriors have two standard contract roster spots to use, and they've been linked to two veterans recently.

Jake Fischer had said in a previous Bleacher Report Live stream that the Warriors had interest in both, and on Tuesday he said they still have interest in them.

In theory, the Warriors could sign both, but I'd wager they are saving one of the spots for a point guard like Brandon Williams or LJ Cryer (currently on a two-way contract).

If they have to choose one, who is the best option? In this article, I pretend that I'm GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and make the decision.

Niang Would Provide Forward Depth

The Warriors' depth chart is a bit thin on forwards, which is the best argument for why they should take a shot on Niang.

He's a 6'8" stretch-4 who can provide a little bit of playmaking as well. In his last healthy season in 2024-25, the 33-year-old shot 40.6 percent from three.

The Warriors currently have just three healthy players on standard contracts who are primarily listed as forwards. They are Draymond Green, Yaxel Lendeborg and Gui Santos, as their current depth chart shows below:

Guards: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Will Richard

Forwards: Draymond Green, Yaxel Lendeborg, Gui Santos, Jimmy Butler (ACL), Moses Moody (knee)

Centers: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Charles Bassey

Having one more forward option would make sense for when one of those three needs a game or two off.

If the Warriors don't sign another forward, you can bet they will play more three-guard lineups and two-center lineups.

The Porzingis-Horford lineups actually performed quite well last season, albeit in a small sample size. They posted a plus-5.2 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

There are too many permutations of three-guard lineups to easily say if they were successful last year, but I think it's fair to say the Warriors' lack of size when playing Podz at the 3 will get exposed.

Olynyk Could Get Decent-Sized Role Due to Injuries, Rest

On the surface, any team debating between a fourth forward and a fourth center should sign a forward. After all, you have to play two forwards at all times and just one center.

But for the Warriors, it's more complicated than that.

Porzingis has missed more than half of his teams' games over the last two seasons from injuries and illnesses. Horford is 40, and he played just 45 games last season. He didn't play in both legs of a any back-to-back.

Even Bassey, who in theory should be the healthiest of the three as a 25-year-old, has a history of knee issues.

Perhaps no team would benefit more from rostering a fourth center than Golden State.

Olynyk has a career three-point percentage of 36.9 percent, and his average of 2.4 assists per game is quite high for a depth center. His primary purpose would be filling in for Porzingis or Horford when they aren't playing, but the 7'0" 35-year-old could be deployed in two-center lineups with either of them due to his advanced offensive skill set.

Verdict

This is a very close call. Both players can stretch the floor and make the right passing read, but both also get exposed on defense frequently.

It's concerning that Niang missed the entire 2025-26 season with a serious foot injury, but it should be noted that Niang missed a total of just 13 games in a five-year span over the previous five seasons.

As long as his foot injury is fully healed, he's a great bet to be consistently healthy.

Olynyk played in just 42 games last season as a deep reserve for the Spurs, averaging just 3.2 points per game.

It's hard to know if he's washed or if he never had a chance to get in a rhythm playing behind Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet.

Assuming Olynyk isn't washed and Niang is healthy, the fairest way to break this tie is to determine who was more effective in 2024-25.

Olynyk had a better BPM, VORP and net-rating swing. He's been a better player over the course of his career.

With that in mind, I'll take Olynyk by a smidge.