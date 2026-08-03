Warriors' Backup Point Guard Void Has One Obvious Solution

The Golden State Warriors are running it back this season, as 12 of their 13 players with standard contracts were on the team last year.

But two players they rostered last year have signed with new teams, and one of them is Pat Spencer.

The 30-year-old signed a two-way contract with the Suns, leaving the Warriors without a backup point guard.

In practice, Jimmy Butler is actually Golden State's backup point guard, as the small forward is an elite playmaker who can run second units. If he were healthy, the Warriors could consider not having a traditional backup point guard.

But Butler will miss a chunk of the 2026-27 season with a torn ACL.

That means the Warriors should use one of their final two standard contract roster spots to fill the void.

They have an obvious and attainable solution.

Why Warriors Should Sign Brandon Williams over Westbrook

Among the options the Warriors have are Russell Westbrook, LJ Cryer and Brandon Williams.

Westbrook and Williams are similar in that they use their speed and athleticism to score in the paint, but they struggle to shoot from beyond the arc.

One of the biggest issues with Westbrook is his career field-goal percentage is 43.8 percent. It was actually worse last year, as he shot 42.7 percent with the Kings.

Williams, meanwhile, shot 47.2 percent last season and 52.1 percent the year before.

That Williams is a more efficient scorer on two-pointers than Westbrook is a big factor in this conversation, but the bigger factor is simply the age/developmental potential of both players.

Westbrook is 37. His game has always been predicated on athleticism. It stands to reason that he'll lose a bit of effectiveness every season from here on.

Williams is 26. He's in his athletic prime. There's a small but real chance he gets a lot better, especially shooting from the perimeter.

Why Williams Fits Dubs' Needs Better Than Cryer

Cryer doesn't have a traditional point guard skill set. The 6'0" 24-year-old can shoot the lights out, but he doesn't have the athleticism or ball-handling skills required to be a lead playmaker.

With that said, Cryer is a great fit in Steve Kerr's offense as a movement shooter. Some of the split-action and relocation plays that get Stephen Curry open looks work well with Cryer.

I have no doubt that Cryer will have a role with the Warriors this season. But the question is, should the Dubs use a standard contract on him, or should they keep him under his current two-way contract?

If the Warriors upgrade Cryer's contract, I'll support it because he's earned it.

But Williams fits what they need better.

The Warriors finished 26th in points in the paint per game last year. They need more players who can provide rim pressure.

Williams also averaged 3.9 assists per game last season. Only three Warriors averaged more than that number last year, and one was Butler. That illustrates the playmaking void the Warriors have.

Williams is the best combination of passing and paint scoring left on the market who could be had for a veteran minimum contract. Not surprisingly, the Dubs reportedly had interest in him at the outset of free agency.

If they haven't already, the Warriors should offer him a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract.