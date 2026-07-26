Warriors' 6'8" Free-Agent Wing Target Signs with Cavaliers

After losing the LeBron James sweepstakes, the Golden State Warriors were rumored to be interested in Mario Hezonja.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that both the Cavaliers and Warriors had interest in the 6'8" wing who won the 2025-26 Liga ACB MVP award for Real Madrid.

On Sunday, Hezonja agreed to a one-year deal with the Cavs for the veteran minimum.

Golden State continues to be the only team in the NBA that has not added a player to the roster that wasn't with it last year.

Hezonja averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 80 games with Real Madrid last season.

Warriors' Remaining FA Targets

The Warriors have been linked to four remaining free agents who didn't play with them last year.

The two long shots to join the Dubs are Kelly Olynyk and Georges Niang. The two more realistic targets are DeMar DeRozan and Brandon Williams.

I wrote here that signing DeRozan could get in the way of Gui Santos' development, but it certainly wouldn't be a major mistake getting a quality scorer for the veteran minimum.

With that said, my guess is DeRozan will sign with a team closer to championship contention.

That leaves Williams as the last realistic target.

Williams averaged 13.0 points and 3.9 assists last season. The 26-year-old needs to develop a three-point shot to have a long NBA career, but if he does, he has the skills to be a high-quality backup point guard.

Though I doubt Williams has a big market, I'd imagine he'll have a few offers for the veteran minimum. I'd give the Warriors about a 33 percent chance of landing him.

Internal Options

The Warriors currently have 11 players under standard contracts. It's all but guaranteed Draymond Green will re-sign with the Dubs soon.

With the last 2-3 standard roster spots—teams must have a minimum of 14 standard spots used and a minimum of 15—Gary Payton II seems likely to get one.

The Dubs would surely love to use one of their remaining roster spots on a playable wing, but if they miss on DeRozan, they won't have any good options outside of a big trade they are unlikely to make.

I've been predicting that the Warriors use three standard contract roster spots on Green, Payton and LJ Cryer. They should use the 15th spot as well, but whether they can afford to use it will depend on how much they pay Green.