Insider Floats Ex-Warriors Star as Assistant Coach Replacement for Stotts, Stackhouse

Steve Kerr's staff is getting significant changes this offseason.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse will not return to the Golden State Warriors for the 2026-27 season.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel floated a possible replacement that Warriors fans know well.

"I don’t full believe it to happen yet, but one early name I’ve heard come up along with Willie Green is Andre Iguodala," Siegel wrote on X.

Iguodala's Warriors resume is impressive. He won four championships with the franchise and the 2015 Finals MVP. He also finished in the top four of Sixth Man of the Year voting three times.

In February 2025, Iguodala's No. 9 jersey was retired.

What Iguodala Could Bring to the Table as an Assistant

Iguodala has no coaching experience, but his professional experiences could make him a great inclusion to Kerr's staff.

He would probably provide the most value as a defensive strategist. Iguodala was named to two All-Defensive teams and finished in the top 10 of Defensive Player of the Year voting four times.

But he was no slouch offensively, averaging 15.9 points per game over a eight-season period before joining the Warriors.

Then he prioritized being a passer over scoring (helping Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson get more looks in the process) and eventually accepted coming off the bench. Those sacrifices were key to the Warriors becoming a dynasty.

Aside from being coached by Kerr, Iguodala got coached by Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski for the 2012 Olympic gold-medal-winning USA basketball team.

Iguodala also played two seasons for the Heat, getting a firsthand look at how Erik Spoelstra operates.