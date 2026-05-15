Report: 2 Warriors Assistant Coaches Leaving Steve Kerr's Staff

Steve Kerr's top two assistant coaches are reportedly leaving the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse will not return for the 2026-27 season.

Their contracts expired at the end of this season.

Both served with the Warriors for the last two seasons. Stotts was the team's lead offensive assistant, and Stackhouse was the team's lead defensive assistant.

Stotts told Slater that he's leaving on good terms.

With that said, one has to wonder if this has anything to do with the strategic changes that the Warriors braintrust reportedly discussed with Kerr when they were having meetings about his head coaching future.

Stotts, 68, and Stackhouse, 51, came to the Warriors as well-respected coaches, and there's no reason to believe the Warriors thought they were doing a bad job.

But perhaps the Warriors believe that a younger offensive assistant can breathe life into an offense that hasn't been impressive over the last few seasons.

The Warriors ranked 19th in offensive rating this past season, per NBA.com. They were 16th in 2024-25.

Injuries were a major factor in their struggles this past season. But it might be more than just that.

Their high-ball-movement style continues to lead to a bad turnover rate, and they don't have enough efficient scorers to make up for losing the possession battle.

To be sure, this is more of a Kerr philosophy than a Stotts one, but it couldn't hurt to add a different voice that could help modernize the offense.

The defense was better over the last two seasons, finishing seventh in 2024-25 and 16th in 2025-26. Stackhouse deserves plenty of praise for those marks.

Slater reported that Stackhouse "is leaving to actively pursue head coaching opportunities elsewhere."

Stackhouse, who played three years at North Carolina before playing 18 years in the NBA, wanted to be in consideration for the Tar Heels opening, but he was not interviewed before Mike Malone was given the job.

Stackhouse said he was disappointed he didn't get an interview.

Still, one has to think he'll be getting a new head coaching job soon. He had a five-year run at Vanderbilt with middling results that were due in large part to poor rosters.

He could thrive in his next role.