Kerr, Dunleavy Are Practically Telling Us What Warriors Will Do with 11th Pick

The Golden State Warriors have two big choices to make regarding the 11th pick of the 2026 draft.

First, they have to decide if they are going to trade it for a veteran player.

If not, then they have to decide if the player will be more of a high-ceiling project or more of a high-floor immediate contributor.

In their Friday exit interviews, Steve Kerr and Mike Dunleavy Jr. telegraphed the decisions they'll make.

Warriors Are Keeping the 11th Pick

Dunleavy didn't rule out a trade for a superstar that would inevitably include the 11th pick, but he certainly didn't sound like a GM about to make a big splash.

But it was something that Kerr said that made it seem like they will keep the 11th pick to draft a player.

“We need some younger legs for sure,” Kerr said. “We know that. How do you do that? It's a difficult job. So that's up to Mike, and obviously he will consult with me on moves, and we'll hash that stuff out.”

The Warriors don't have cap space to sign quality players with "younger legs." The most realistic way to get young talent is to keep the pick.

Warriors Are Taking a Player with Potential to Contribute Immediately

Kerr and Dunleavy both cited the injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody as a reason the Warriors need an immediate contributor.

"I'm confident we can get a good player, and hopefully that player will have an opportunity next year to perform, produce, help us,” Dunleavy said. “Given the state of the injuries with Jimmy and Moses, my guess is they're going to have more of an opportunity than maybe in another year, so that will be there.”

Kerr's quote was even more transparent.

"I think that's a huge factor, and I think we're in a different place now,” Kerr said when asked whether now is a better time for developing players than when the Warriors drafted James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga. “There's no question. I've talked to Mike. I don't know the draft, but he feels really strongly that we're going to get a good player. It could be a 19-year-old. It could be someone older.

“It's obvious where we are with the injuries to Moses and Jimmy. You look at our depth on the wings. That guy has to play. He's got to earn it, but we're committed to absolutely, you know, the development of our young players."

It's interesting that Kerr included that the player could be 19 years old. But the rest of the quote strongly suggests the Warriors want someone ready to play consistent minutes, and most 19 years old aren't ready for that.

He also mentioned the Warriors' lack of depth on the wings.

So to recap, the Warriors want to use the pick, and with the pick they want a wing who can contribute immediately.

Nate Ament and Karim Lopez are talented wings, but they might not be ready to play immediately.

Labaron Philon Jr. and Aday Mara are players who can contribute immediately, but they won't help Golden State's wing depth issues.

So that leaves Yaxel Lendeborg, Cameron Carr and Brayden Burries as players the Warriors could be prioritizing in the draft.

Now, to be sure, I could see the Warriors taking Philon or Mara, as they would contribute immediately with skill sets that are different than what the current Golden State players have.

But these quotes do make feel like Ament would be a big surprise, as he's one of the biggest projects in the draft.