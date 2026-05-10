Warriors Get No. 11 Pick in NBA Draft: What It Means and Why It Matters

The Golden State Warriors had a 9.4 percent chance of moving into the top four of the 2026 draft, but Sunday's draft lottery revealed that they are staying put with the 11th overall pick.

It's not the desired result for the Dubs, but it's not a disaster either.

This draft has enough talent for the Warriors to get a great prospect with the 11th pick.

But will general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and team governor Joe Lacob keep the pick or trade it for a star? And how much value does the 11th pick have this year? Let's break it down.

Should the Warriors Trade the Pick?

This will be the Warriors' biggest offseason question until the 2026 draft on June 23.

It's complicated to answer.

If the Warriors can get Giannis Antetokounmpo, they'll trade the pick. If they can't, it's not clear how good the returning player has to be for the Dubs to give it up.

Kawhi Leonard is probably good enough to deal it. But is Aaron Gordon? Or Derrick White?

The Warriors need young players who could become cornerstones of their future. But they also need players who can join Stephen Curry to make this team a contender in 2026-27.

My guess is the Warriors would have been slightly less likely to trade the pick had it landed in the top four. The quartet of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer and Caleb Wilson is special. Special enough that you keep one of them over trading for Leonard or anyone worse than him.

But even though the 11th pick could have an intriguing player like Karim Lopez, Labaron Philon Jr., Brayden Burries or Yaxel Lendeborg available, Golden State should deal it for the right player.

They are not as close to sure things as the top four prospects.

11th Pick Has More Value Than It Usually Does

In most drafts, there is a huge drop-off in prospect quality by the 11th pick. In this one, that's not the case.

Here is my rundown of the prospect quality in this class:

Cornerstone Tier

- AJ Dybantsa

- Darryn Peterson

- Cam Boozer

- Caleb Wilson

High-Quality Starter Tier

- Keaton Wagler

- Darius Acuff Jr.

- Kingston Flemings

- Mikel Brown Jr.

- Brayden Burries

- Labaron Philon Jr.

- Yaxel Lendeborg

- Karim Lopez

There are 12 prospects who can be considered at least a high-quality starter. The Warriors are guaranteed to get one of them if they don't trade the pick and don't reach for someone else.

Warriors Could Be Target for Teams Looking to Trade into Lottery

Of the 10 teams picking ahead of the Warriors, only the Hawks (eighth pick) have serious plans of a deep playoff run in 2026-27, while the Clippers (fifth pick) could talk themselves into keeping Leonard and going for it.

The eight rebuilding teams will give almost no consideration to trading their pick. The Hawks and Clippers could easily choose to keep their picks, as both teams need point guards and this draft is rich in them.

This is a long way of saying there might not be a good trade partner for teams looking to get into the lottery until the Warriors are on the clock.

That puts the Warriors in an advantageous position. They will inevitably have offers for the pick. They'll have to weigh whether the offers are good enough to trade what projects to be a high-quality starter moving forward.