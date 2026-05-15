Mike Dunleavy Says Warriors Have Four Routes They Can Go with No. 11 Pick

Golden State Warriors general Mike Dunleavy Jr. sat down with reporters Friday to go over various offseason topics.

When asked what he will do with the No. 11 pick, Dunleavy said all options are on the table.

"It's a lottery pick in a strong draft," Dunleavy told reporters. "So we feel like we can get a good player. But we'll look at everything. If there's offers for the pick to move up, move back or trade for a veteran player that can help us, we'll definitely look at all that stuff."

It's not surprising that they are willing to stay put, trade up, trade down or trade out, but it's noteworthy when the GM publicly addresses the options.

Let's go over each option.

Stay at No. 11

This feels like the most likely result of the 2026 draft.

The Warriors didn't have picks in the 2024 and 2025 first rounds. Team owner Joe Lacob loves the draft and knows the Dubs need a cornerstone player when Stephen Curry retires.

The chances the Warriors draft a cornerstone are low, but they are better when picking the lottery than they are otherwise.

They have five players in this draft range who have a good chance to at least be high-quality starters.

Trade the Pick for a Veteran

Dunleavy was asked if the Warriors are "going big fish hunting" this offseason, and he responded by saying, "We're probably always in the conversation frankly cuz we have the draft capital to be."

That isn't a surprising answer. But what would be surprising is if the Warriors made offers for players who aren't superstars.

We know Golden State wants Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard. What we don't know is if the Warriors would be willing to give up the 11th pick for a non-superstar.

The other issue is Golden State doesn't have good money-match options to trade for a high-priced star.

It seems like the Warriors will once again be in on a few big-name players but will ultimately keep the pick.

Trade Up from No. 11

This feels like the least likely scenario.

There isn't a big drop-off between prospect quality from the fifth to the 14th pick. So it would likely only be worth it for the Warriors to trade into the top four, but that would cost future first-round draft capital they can't afford to give up unless they are certain they are getting a future superstar.

Trade Down from No. 11

This intrigues me if the Warriors can trade down one to three spots and get something valuable in return.

I doubt the Thunder would trade Nos. 12 and 17 for No. 11, but maybe they would trade No. 12 and No. 37 for it.

I would be surprised if the Hornets would trade Nos. 14 and 18 for No. 11, but the Warriors should pounce if they offer that.

Ultimately, trading down is more likely than trading up but less likely than trading for a veteran player.