Klay Thompson Shows Love to Steph Curry with NBA Mount Rushmore Reveal

Splash Brothers Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are arguably the two best shooters of all time who share a special bond after winning four championships together.

Thompson saw Curry's greatness firsthand for 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, and that experience has given Thompson the belief that Curry is one the four best players in NBA history.

When asked who is on his NBA Mount Rushmore, Thompson said Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Curry.

It's quite the praise from Thompson, who has spent the last two seasons with the Mavericks after an unceremonious split with the Warriors in the 2024 offseason.

A Thompson Warriors Return Will Likely Have to Wait a Year

As a team over the first apron, the Warriors can't sign a player who was making more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($15 million) before being bought out.

Thompson seems like an obvious buyout candidate if the Mavericks can't find a trade partner for him by the 2027 trade deadline.

The Warriors could trade for Thompson, but his $17.5 million salary makes a trade extremely unlikely.

Thompson will likely go into the 2027 offseason a free agent, and that's when a Warriors reunion could take shape.

Thompson might be getting just veteran minimum contract offers at that point, which would mean money wouldn't be a motivating factor in his decision. It would solely come down to where he wants to play most.

Curry has expressed that he would love to play with Thompson again, which puts the Warriors in a good position to land him in a year.

Where Thompson Could End Up If Bought Out

When Thompson signed with the Mavericks, he did so to play with Luka Doncic, only for Doncic to be traded to the Lakers half a season later.

With that in mind, the Lakers would surely be on Thompson's list of teams he'd like to go to if bought out.

Thompson could also look to play with another player on his Mount Rushmore in LeBron James.

The 76ers are just under the first apron, so they couldn't afford Thompson's veteran minimum contract at the moment. But they would be able to afford a prorated veteran minimum contract for Thompson deep into the season, which is likely when Thompson would be bought out anyway.

The Lakers and 76ers would be the front-runners for his services, with other contenders surely trying to get into the mix.