4 Most Interesting Games on the Warriors' 2026-27 Schedule

The 2026-27 NBA season schedule was released Thursday, and the Golden State Warriors were given two particularly interesting games right off the bat.

Those two are included among the four most interesting Warriors games this season.

Honorable Mention: Kuminga's Return to Chase Center

Jonathan Kuminga is currently unsigned, but whoever he signs with will play at Chase Center this season, and that will make for an anticipated game.

Last year, Kuminga played the Warriors in Atlanta, struggling with just two points on 1-of-9 shooting.

You have to believe he'll be motivated to stick it to Steve Kerr and Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Oct. 21 Season Opener: @ Lakers, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Lakers had LeBron James for eight consecutive seasons, but this offseason he went to the 76ers, leading to major changes.

New players surrounding Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves include Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, Cameron Carr, Kevon Looney, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle.

The Lakers are the favorites to win the Pacific Division, which they've won the last two seasons, but it's anyone's guess how well all these new pieces will click.

For the Warriors, we'll get to see how Stephen Curry looks to begin his 18th season. He'll be motivated to show the world that he's fighting off Father Time at 38 years old.

Oct. 23 Home Opener: vs. Memphis, 10 p.m. ET

The Warriors can thank Yaxel Lendeborg for making this game more intriguing than it would be.

Lendeborg said the following after beating Cameron Boozer's Grizzlies in the summer league championship game.

"I think about [revenge] every time I play [Boozer]. Every game we play, them refs be saving him. … It is a competitive nature [with] everybody that gets drafted ahead of me."

With his revenge comment, Lendeborg is referring to Boozer's Duke team beating his Michigan team in February.

It was going to be interesting to watch Lendeborg in his first week of regular-season games anyway, but watching him and Boozer start a rivalry will be even more interesting.

Nov. 13: @ San Antonio, 9:30 p.m. ET (Prime)

Any time Curry and Victor Wembanyama match up, it makes for an incredible viewing experience. But this one could be extra interesting because Curry scored 95 points against the Spurs in two games last year, both Golden State wins.

Is Curry's style of play Kryptonite for San Antonio's defense? Or will the Spurs devise a new plan that limits Curry, and if so, will the Warriors find counters to win this game?

March 24: vs. Philadelphia, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

There are a lot of potential storylines here. What will Jimmy Butler have in store for his former team? Will Jaylen Brown have a little something extra for the Warriors after losing to them in the 2022 Finals? Will Curry and James have an extra push knowing this game and the rematch on March 31 could be the last times they play against each other?

Hopefully everyone is healthy so we see how the Warriors handle the 76ers' star power.