Kuminga's Chances to Join Warriors' Division Rival Detailed in Latest Report

Many Golden State Warriors fans are invested in Jonathan Kuminga's career, and there have been rumors that he could join two of their division rivals.

The older rumor is that the Lakers want Kuminga via sign-and-trade with the Hawks, but there's skepticism that the Hawks are interested in taking back Jarred Vanderbilt's salary, which would kill that trade idea.

The latest rumor involves the Warriors' closest rival by proximity.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that the Kings have "maintained interest in" Kuminga, but unlike the Lakers, they are actually "hesitant" to acquire him via sign-and-trade. With that in mind, their best offer would be a veteran minimum contract, which Kuminga's side has not entertained, per Slater.

Kuminga is surely holding out for a bigger contract than a veteran minimum, but he's running out of options to get it.

Kuminga Stuck in Limbo

To get paid anywhere close to what he wants, Kuminga will need to the Hawks to agree to a sign-and-trade. They have no incentive to do so unless they are getting something valuable back.

One complication working against Kuminga is that the team acquiring a player via sign-and-trade is hard-capped at the first apron. The Cavs will likely be over the first apron after signing James Harden, and the Timberwolves are already over the first apron.

Both rumored suitors would seemingly love to have Kuminga, but their finances are so tight that even giving him the full taxpayer mid-level exception of $6.1 million might not be possible.

There's a real chance nobody offers the Hawks what they'd want in a sign-and-trade, forcing Kuminga to take a one-year contract at a salary between the TMLE of $6.1 million and the veteran minimum of $3 million.

Could Kuminga Land in Pacific Division?

I suppose the worst-case scenario is Kuminga a) landing with a Pacific Division team and b) breaking out while giving the Warriors fits in head-to-head matchups.

The Lakers seem like a bigger threat to land Kuminga than the Kings.

Though the Purple and Gold have already given wings Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle veteran minimum contracts, they would surely be willing to give Kuminga one as well. He would be a bargain at that price.

It wouldn't be a shock if the Lakers started Kuminga, but at the least he'd be a rotation mainstay.

The Kings have more need for offense, but they are arguably more set at the starting forward spots than the Lakers with De'Andre Hunter and Keegan Murray.

Regardless of where Kuminga lands, he'll surely get up for games against the Warriors.

The Dubs are short on wings with size, but they at least began to address that issue by drafting Yaxel Lendeborg.

I argued here that Lendeborg is the anti-Kuminga prospect, which suggests the Warriors have learned a lesson from missing on the Kuminga pick.

It'll be interesting to see how Lendeborg and Kuminga fare when they match up against each other.