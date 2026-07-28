Klay Thompson's Warriors Reunion Crushed with Latest Draymond News

Klay Thompson is entering the final year of his contract with the Mavericks, and there have already been rumblings that he will eventually take a buyout to sign a veteran minimum contract with a better team.

So when Thompson offered hope of a Warriors reunion at Fanatics Fest a week ago, it had me wondering if Draymond Green would structure his next contract with Golden State to make that a possibility.

Alas, any 2026-27 reunion talk is all but dead.

With Green signing a one-year, $27.7 million contract on Tuesday, the Warriors are now over the $209 million first apron in salary commitments.

Teams over that mark can't sign players bought out who were making more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $15 million. Thompson is set to make $17.5 million.

So the Warriors would have to trade for Thompson to have him on the roster this upcoming season. But with his salary, that's practically a non-starter.

Had Green signed a contract with a first-year salary of about $14 million, the Warriors would have remained under the first apron, giving them the ability to sign Thompson after a buyout.

Contenders under the first apron who can sign Thompson if he's bought out include the Heat and Lakers.

Thompson's Return Will Have to Wait

The Warriors appear to be preparing for a major reset after the 2026-27 season.

Their three highest-paid players—Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Green—are free agents after this season. Their fourth-highest-paid player—Kristaps Porzingis—has just $3 million guaranteed for 2027-28.

They will have the cap space to go after the most expensive free agents, including possibly Nikola Jokic.

How Thompson factors into all of this is to be determined.

On the one hand, the Warriors might be interested in younger free agents with their roster depth.

On the other hand, the then-37-year-old would be a bargain on a veteran minimum contract, and we already know he has great chemistry with Curry.

When asked about Thompson in December, Curry said, "I wish he was still here."

Thompson isn't the player he once was, but he's still never shot below 38 percent from threee in a season. In 2025-26, he made 202 threes at 38.3 percent clip. That three-point total would have led the Dubs.

If the Warriors are making a title push for the 2027-28 season, they will likely pursue Thompson. If they are going in any other direction, a reunion probably won't happen.