Mike Dunleavy, Steve Kerr Comment on Draymond Green's Warriors Future

Draymond Green's future is one of the most fascinating Golden State Warriors topics this offseason.

Green has a $27.7 million player option. He's already said that he'll consider declining it if he can agree to a multiyear deal that lowers his 2026-27 salary but increases the total amount of money he'll make.

After his subpar 2025-26 season, there's reason to question how the Warriors really feel about him.

At least publicly, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Steve Kerr said Friday they want him back.

Dunleavy's Comments

Dunleavy sounded committed to Green when asked about him.

"Draymond's got a player option, so the ball is in his court in terms of returning," Dunleavy told reporters. "We've had discussions where we want him to finish his career as a Warrior, and he kinda feels the same way. So I expect him to be back, but it's his call."

Though it's common for a GM to say something publicly that isn't totally aligned with how they feel privately, I found it interesting that he mentioned wanting Green to finish his career in Golden State. It certainly didn't sound like a GM who was about to trade a player.

What wasn't addressed was whether the Warriors would prefer that Green plays on the $27.7 million option or a multiyear deal. Golden State might benefit from Green's 2026-27 salary being about $10 million less for cap purposes, but it's likely that the cheaper salary won't result in a much better free agent coming to the Bay.

If Green accepts the player option, that would signal that the Warriors are either considering trading him this offseason or that they really don't want him on multiyear deal because he's declining.

Kerr's Comments

Kerr was also asked about Green, and his response was not surprising.

"I am committed to coaching him, coaching Steph obviously, for as long as they're here," Kerr told reporters. "I look at them as collaborators, and what we've built is pretty special...I'm ready to coach Draymond."

Kerr showed faith in Green all season, and Green rewarded that faith with a vintage performance in the Warriors' play-in game win over the Clippers.

Though Kerr acknowledged that Green won't always have it as a 36-year-old during the grind known as the regular season, he never publicly showed doubt about him to perform in the biggest moments.

It seems Kerr and Dunleavy want Green back. Barring a blockbuster trade in which Green's salary has to be included, Warriors fans should expect Green to return for the 2026-27 season.