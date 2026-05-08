Ranking the Most Disappointing Players on the Warriors This Season

The Golden State Warriors had a disappointing 2025-26 season, so it's only natural that some of their players were disappointing as well.

I ranked the three most disappointing players based on expectations entering the season.

Note that I did not include players who suffered long-term injuries. So you won't be seeing Jimmy Butler or Stephen Curry on this list, as neither was disappointing when they were playing.

Dishonorable Mention: Jonathan Kuminga

In his half season with the Warriors, Kuminga did not take a step forward from his previous four years.

EFG% PTS per 36 Mins TOV per 36 Mins First 4 Seasons .550 20.5 2.3 '25-'26 w/ Dubs .497 18.3 3.5

Kuminga reportedly refused to play four different times. After he demanded a trade, the Warriors dealt him and Buddy Hield to the Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis.

It's debatable whether Kuminga should be eligible for inclusion. The other players finished the season with the team and have a chance to be back next year.

I've decided to not rank him with the others.

3. Quinten Post

Post had a stellar rookie season, shooting 40.8 percent from three. The Warriors had to be thinking they struck gold on a center who a) was a great shooter and b) could develop the rest of his game a bit more to become even more valuable.

Instead, Post's shooting fell off, as he made just 33.6 percent of his threes. He looked more comfortable defensively, but his rate-based stats were almost identical in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Now the Warriors have a decision to make. Post is entering restricted free agency. The Warriors can submit a qualifying offer so that they can match an offer sheet from another team.

Early in the season, it wasn't even a question that the Warriors would sign Post to a new contract. Now, it's not as clear.

Still, my guess is he'll be back. Even if the Warriors retain Porzingis and Al Horford, it's nice to have a third center. But if he gets a decent offer from another team, the Warriors might choose to go with a cheaper option.

2. Brandin Podziemski

It was a roller coaster of a seaon for Podz.

It started out with a quote about wanting to be better than Curry that ticked off some fans. Then Podz got off to a slow start, which led to Steve Kerr publicly calling him out.

Podz shot the ball much better in December before once again struggling in January and February.

And then he finished strong in March and April, averaging 18.1 points on 47.5 percent from the loor and 39.7 percent from three.

It was nice to see Podz show that he could up his scoring average with Jimmy Butler out and Stephen Curry missing most of those games.

But all things considered, Podz did not have the third-year leap the Warriors need him to have.

Just look at how similar his rate-based numbers were compared to last year:

PTS per 36 AST per 36 REB per 36 eFG% 2024-25 15.7 4.6 6.8 .537 2025-26 17.5 4.7 6.5 .543

The good news is Podz is a quality rotation player. He doesn't need a leap because he's already effective.

But if he was going to become a star, he would have had a leap this past season.

Podz is under contract for next season and he's extension-eligible this offseason. He's too valuable for the Warriors to lose for nothing. Expect them to get the extension done, but just know that whatever the contract total is, it would have been higher had Podz had a better 2025-26 season.

1. Draymond Green

For the first time in his career, Green started to like his age was catching up to him this season.

There's no shame in that for a 36-year-old NBA player. And there's especially no shame in that for a 36-year-old player who has been asked to battle much bigger players throughout his career.

In that sense, the Warriors deserve blame for Green's decline.

All the same, it was a disappointing season for the four-time All-Star.

Coming into this season, Green was still a net-rating savant. In the previous three seasons, he was plus-14.0, plus-6.4 and plus-7.9, per Cleaning the Glass.

This year, he tied his career low, which he set in his rookie season, at minus-4.3.

In the midst of perhaps the worst stretch of his career, I argued that he should come off the bench.

Green's turnover rate was improved—still not good, mind you—for the last two months of the season, and then he had a virtuoso play-in game performance, shutting down Kawhi Leonard in the second half.

That was a reminder of what he can provide as Green enters a pivotal offseason.

Green has a $27.7 million player option for the 2025-26 season. The four-time NBA champion has already said he has interest in declining that option to sign a multiyear deal that has a lower 2026-27 salary but more total money. Doing so would be very helpful for the Warriors' offseason plans.

That's the most likely scenario for Green's future.