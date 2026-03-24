3 Moves Warriors Should Make After Moses Moody Knee Injury

Moses Moody suffered a knee injury on Monday that will likely end his season, though we won't know for sure until he gets an MRI on Tuesday.

Assuming that's the case, the Warriors have a few moves they should make, though it must be said that nothing they do can replace what Moody provided on both ends of the court.

Nonetheless, here are three moves they should make.

Give Nate Williams Standard Contract

The Warriors signed Nate Williams to a two-way contract on Feb. 17, and since then he's been active for 11 games.

A player on a two-way contract from the beginning of the season can be active for 50 games, but because Williams was signed about two-thirds into the season, he can only be active for 16 games.

So Williams can play just five more games on his two-way, and the Warriors have 10 games remaining.

The Warriors have an open roster spot now that Omer Yurtseven's 10-day contract is expiring Tuesday. Williams should fill it because they will need Williams playing minutes in all of their next 10 games.

The question is, should the Warriors try to sign Williams to a multiyear deal?

He's been impressive in his 10 appearances, playing rugged defense and shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from three.

The 27-year-old would likely take a multiyear contract with partial guarantees.

The Warriors would be justified offering him a contract like that with the hope he can provide quality minutes at the wing next season.

Use 1st-Round Pick on Wing or Combo Forward in 2026 Draft

The Warriors need to address the big wing/forward position in the offseason, and fortunately, they will have good options in the 2026 draft.

Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg feels like a perfect combination of size (6'9"), defense, shooting (36.1 percent from three), rebounding and basketball IQ.

The issue is he's already 23, which could cap his ceiling.

If the Warriors want to go way younger, Tennessee's Nate Ament is the boom-to-bust lottery ticket. The 6'10" 19-year-old has a smooth shooting stroke but struggles with efficiency, as he's at 40 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three.

Perhaps Karim Lopez of the NBL doesn't have Ament's ceiling, but the 18-year-old has the ability to be a point forward with his 6'8" size, passing and shooting.

Florida's Thomas Haugh and Alabama's Amari Allen are among the other wing and forward options that should be available with the 11th pick, which is where the Warriors would be selecting if the season ended today and they didn't advance in the play-in tournament.

Of course the Warriors shouldn't pass on a prospect they have a tier or two higher just for positional need. But if their prospect grades are pretty close between one of the wings/forwards above and players at other positions, they should prioritize the wing/forward because they will likely have lots of developmental minutes for them during the 2026-27 season.

Be Even More Careful with Stephen Curry

Many of you will say the Warriors should shut down Stephen Curry, and I'm not totally against that.

But I'm gonna hedge a bit here by saying he should play only if he's 100 percent healthy.

I'm sure the Warriors are in agreement that they can't afford a long-term Curry injury. But maybe they were considering bringing him back at something more like 90 percent before Moody's injury.

The Warriors aren't likely to advance in the play-in tournament anyway, but even if they do, they'll have essentially no chance to compete with the Thunder or Spurs.

There's not enough incentive to rush Curry's return, which is why it wouldn't surprise me if we don't see him again this season.