3 New Teams Reportedly Linked to Jonathan Kuminga Trade

Over the last few months, four teams have had reported interested in Jonathan Kuminga: Sacramento, Phoenix, Chicago and Dallas.

According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, there are three more linked to him.

"League sources told Yahoo Sports at least three other teams have been linked to Kuminga: the Blazers, Pelicans and Wizards."

It's not clear how interested the Pelicans are, as on Sunday The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported that they are resisting trade talks about Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones. My guess is they're more interested in Kuminga as intriguing salary filler in a three-plus-team trade trade for Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole or Dejounte Murray, and the Warriors probably don't have interest in any of them.

The Blazers and Wizards are much more fascinating.

What Portland Has to Offer

As O'Connor mentioned, the Blazers have 6'7" wing Jerami Grant. He's having a solid season, averaging 20.0 points per game, but he's probably not in Portland's long-term plans. He's 31 years old, and he's owed $34 million next season and has a player option for $36.4 million in 2027-28.

Even if the Blazers aren't super high on Kuminga, they might want a trade just to clear their books of Grant's contract.

The Blazers also have Robert Williams III, a 28-year rim protector they should be willing to give up for a younger asset or a pick. And they have Jrue Holiday, who at 6'4" probably isn't the Warriors' first choice but merits mention because he's capable of guarding bigger wings despite his size.

With Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe, the Blazers don't need another young wing to build around, but there's no risk in bringing Kuminga for three months and seeing if he fits with their roster.

What Washington Has to Offer

The Wizards have Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert as possible trade targets. My guess is the Warriors have no interest in Middleton and McCollum. They'd be too small with McCollum, and Middleton (34) has had a sharp age-related decline. Kispert is a 6'6" sharpshooter with a decent contract, so he could make sense.

But what intrigues me more about the Wizards is that they could be a third team that helps the Warriors land Michael Porter Jr. in a three-team trade.

For example, if the Nets are hell-bent on avoiding Kuminga, they might like Kispert more. This trade would make sense.

Warriors Get: Michael Porter Jr., Marvin Bagley III

Nets Get: Corey Kispert, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, 2027 first-round pick (via Warriors), 2028 first-round pick swap (via Warriors)

Wizards Get: Jonathan Kuminga

With seven teams now at least linked to Kuminga, the Warriors should have options to make a three-team trade work for a big fish.

It may even require that the Warriors give draft capital to both teams involved in a three-team trade—for example, in the structure above the Warriors could give the Wizards a 2032 second-round pick to incentivize them to say yes—but that shouldn't stop them if they can get a scoring wing like Porter.