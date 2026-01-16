4-Team Kuminga Trade Idea Gets Warriors Under-the-Radar Wing

The Golden State Warriors want to trade Jonathan Kuminga, and Jonathan Kuminga wants the Warriors to trade him.

So a resolution to this saga is coming soon.

The problem is Kuminga's trade value seems lower than ever, and the Warriors seem reluctant to attach high-value draft capital to make a Kuminga trade package more appealing.

It appears Kuminga's suitors aren't offering the Warriors anything of value, so the Warriors are holding onto him with the hope an attractive trade opportunity will emerge before the Feb. 5 deadline.

ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported that the Kings and Mavericks have shown interest in Kuminga. One of them lands him in the following trade idea.

The Trade

Warriors Get: RJ Barrett

Raptors Get: Anthony Davis, Caleb Martin

Mavericks Get: Immanuel Quickley, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick (via Warriors)

Jazz Get: Dwight Powell, 2032 second-round pick (via Dallas)

Why the Warriors Do This

Barrett is a 25-year-old 6'6" wing averaging 19.6 points per game on 49.6 percent shooting and 35.5 percent from three.

He's not close to the level of Trey Murphy III or Michael Porter Jr., but the Pelicans seem uninterested in trading the former and the Warriors might not be willing to give up enough draft capital to get the latter.

With those two off the board, there are no great options. They could get Jerami Grant (my official prediction), but he's six years older, more expensive and under contract for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons. The Warriors would probably prefer a player like Barrett whose contract ends after the 2026-27 season.

So they give up their 2026 first-round pick to land Barrett, who immediately becomes the third scorer they've been lacking.

Why the Raptors Do This

According to Marc Stein, the Raptors are interested in Anthony Davis, and their offer could include Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

They get exactly what they want here, landing the currently injured 10-time All-Star without having to give up any picks. They might have had to give up a first-rounder, but instead they take the struggling Caleb Martin, who has two more years left on his deal. The Mavs are thrilled to get off his contract.

Why the Mavs Do This

The Mavs are old and expensive. This trade helps them get younger and more cap-flexible.

Quickley is making $32.5 million every season through 2028-29. He's overpaid, but there's nothing wrong with rostering a 26-year-old point guard who can stretch the floor and help Cooper Flagg grow.

The Mavs are desperate for draft capital, and they take advantage of the Warriors' need for a wing by rerouting Barrett for a first-round pick that could land in the late teens.

They get Kuminga with the hope that he pops and becomes a long-term piece, but if he doesn't, they can decline his team option in the offseason.

Lastly, Buddy Hield's contract is guaranteed for only $3 million next season. They'd save $6.6 million by releasing him.

Why the Jazz Do This

The Jazz basically get a second-round pick for free. They take on Dwight Powell's contract to make this trade cap-compliant. They would probably release Powell right after the trade goes through.