Buyout Market Predictions for Warriors, Other Contenders After Kyle Anderson News

Kyle Anderson is heading to a Western Conference contender that's not the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday that Anderson will sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves after getting a buyout from the Memphis Grizzlies.

I previously predicted that the Warriors would land Anderson, so it's time for new predictions with the buyout market set to heat up. A player must be bought out or released by March 1 to be eligible for the playoffs with his new team.

Before we get to the predictions, let's go over with contenders have roster spots. Note that I'm loosely defining "contender" as any team with a winning record.

Roster Spots Available for Contenders

Contenders with Full Rosters: Pistons, Thunder, Knicks, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Lakers, Suns, 76ers, Heat

These teams are unlikely to enter the buyout market sweepstakes over the next few days. But if they want to, they can by releasing a player under contract.

Contenders with 1 Open Roster Spot: Spurs, Celtics, Nuggets, Rockets, Raptors, Magic, Warriors

Note that the Celtics are so close to the luxury tax that they are unlikely to be players on the buyout market. Expect the other six teams to be active in the next few days. None has to fill its 15th roster spot, but all should be interested if it can get a meaningful contributor.

Contender with Open Roster and Buyout Market Signing Restriction: Warriors

The Warriors are over the first apron, so they can't sign a player who is making more than $14.1 million this season. That means they wouldn't be able to sign Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton or Bogdan Bogdanovic if they were bought out.

Buyout Market Rumors

On Monday, The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported the following: "Dallas has essentially left it up to newly acquired Khris Middleton to decide if he wants to stay with his new team for the rest of the season or seek a buyout, league sources say."

On Feb. 9, Stein wrote the following: "There were some fresh rumbles over the weekend that the Warriors might opt not to sign Lonzo Ball." It's curious that there have been no updates since, and that makes me think the Warriors are looking elsewhere.

Predictions

Middleton to San Antonio

Middleton is probably most teams' No. 1 option on the buyout market, and my guess is he'll be choosing between the Spurs and Nuggets. The Spurs can actually offer more than the veteran minimum while staying under the tax, while the Nuggets can't. That could be the difference.

Bogdanovic to Denver

The Clippers are $2.2 million above the tax, and Bogdanovic, who is currently out of the rotation, is making $16 million this season. If he's willing to give up $2.2 million via buyout, going to Denver feels like the most likely scenario. Bogdanovic and Nikola Jokic have been playing for years together on the Serbia national team.

Thompson Stays in Dallas

Thompson could get bought out, but considering he's making $17.5 million next season, it's not as likely as it is for someone like Middleton who is in the last year of his deal. And if the Spurs and Nuggets are looking elsewhere, he might not have an ideal landing spot, which could make him more likely to stay put.

Batum Stays with the Clippers

in this prediction, Bogdanovic's buyout gets the Clippers right under the tax, which means they have no reason to look for a Nicolas Batum buyout. He's been in the rotation for LA's three games post-All-Star break, so it's looking less likely by the day that he'll be bought out or released.

Warriors Sign Johnny Juzang

With Anderson off the board and Batum likely to stay with the Clippers, there isn't an obvious target for the Warriors. They could go after a depth center such as Chris Boucher or Santa Cruz Warrior Charles Bassey, but they could use wing depth more than center depth.

The Wolves released Juzang from his two-way contract a week ago. He barely got a chance to play due the fact that Minnesota has been very healthy this season, but that doesn't mean he can't help Golden State.

The 6'7" wing shot 38.4 percent from three over the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with the Utah Jazz. The 24-year-old would be able to play some small forward minutes for the Warriors when Moses Moody needs a rest.