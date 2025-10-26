Al Horford Wants NBA to Protect Players as Gambling Interactions Worsen
Just days after federal agents arrested Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups in a major gambling investigation, Golden State Warriors center Al Horford gave a serious warning about the growing problem players face from fans.
The 39-year-old veteran, starting his 19th NBA season after signing with Golden State in the offseason, said the league is dealing with something totally new since sports betting became legal across the country following a 2018 Supreme Court ruling.
"It's a very interesting time; it's the first time as a league and a society we're all living and going through it," Horford said. "So I'm sure it will be worked out, and that will be better. But that comes with the territory and something we have to deal with."
Horford Makes Bold Statement
"It's much different. It looks aggressive at times," Horford said of fan interactions getting worse. "And I understand we are professional athletes, this is the world we're in and everything. But I think the league itself has to step in and probably do more to protect the players. And to be better. All of this comes with it; it's the fan engagement. But also, there's that other part."
Horford's comments come as the NBA faces its biggest gambling scandal in decades. Federal prosecutors charged 34 people, including organized crime figures from well-known mafia families. The schemes involved insider sports betting and rigged poker games that made tens of millions of dollars.
For players like Horford, the explosion of sports gambling has completely changed their relationship with fans. What used to be simple cheers or boos has now turned into thousands, sometimes millions, of dollars in bets.
Warriors Counting on Experience
Through the Warriors' first two games, Horford is averaging 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in limited minutes as the team manages his workload.
Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Horford won't play both ends of back-to-backs throughout the season, making sure the veteran stays fresh for the playoffs.
Horford's call for more player protection is a big topic across the NBA as Commissioner Adam Silver faces growing pressure to address gambling-related issues.
The league has already banned former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter for life after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy for his role in similar betting schemes.
As the Warriors prepare for a contending season, Horford's statements show that the game's integrity goes far beyond the court, unfortunately, now into the stands and the sports books.