Another Warriors Starter Ruled Out Right Before Timberwolves Game

The Golden State Warriors had already ruled out starters Stephen Curry and Moses Moody for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They added another starter to their unavailable list about 30 minutes before the game.

Draymond Green was ruled out with a back injury.

De'Anthony Melton (adductor) and Quinten Post (foot), who were previously listed as questionable, are active for Golden State.

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards (knee) and Ayo Dosunmu (thumb) are active after being listed as questionable earlier Friday. Every Minnesota rotation player is active.

Warriors Will Have Their 33 Different Starting Lineup

The Warriors' starting lineup will be Brandin Podziemski, Melton, Gui Santos, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.

Their depth chart will look like so:

PG: Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer, LJ Cryer

SG: De'Anthony Melton, Will Richard, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry

SF: Gui Santos, Nate Williams

PF: Al Horford, Malevy Leons

C: Kristaps Porzingis, Quinten Post

Once again, filling the forward minutes will be Golden State's biggest challenge.

Santos is probably better-suited to play power forward, but he'll play lots of small forward minutes with Moody out.

Horford is more of a center than a power forward, but out of necessity he'll play lots of minutes with either Porzingis or Post.

The Warrios have not played many lineups with two of Horford, Porzingis and Post, but perhaps Friday's game is a good time to experiment. The Timberwolves have a huge frontcourt with Jaden McDaniels (6'9") at small forward, Julius Randle (6'9") at power forward, Rudy Gobert (7'1") at center and Naz Reid (6'9") as a frontcourt scorer off the bench.