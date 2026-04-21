Report: Warriors to Make 'Major Roster Changes' If Steve Kerr Leaves

A decision on the future of Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors is coming soon.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported Tuesday that Kerr will meet with team governor Joe Lacob, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and other execs by the end of the week to determine if he'll remain the Warriors head coach.

If his tenure ends, Siegel reported that "major roster changes" will take place.

It's not clear what those roster changes will be, but you can't help wonder what it will mean for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Curry said last week that he's interested in a contract extension. He's currently under contract for just one more season.

Meanwhile, Green has a player option for $27.7 million for next season. He has said he would be willing to decline it to sign a multiyear deal with a smaller 2026-27 salary.

But Curry and Green made those comments with Kerr's status in limbo. It's not clear if they would make the same comments with Kerr gone.

Kerr has been a huge advocate for Green, even when Green was having one of the worst stretches of his career this season. It's possible that without Kerr around, the Warriors braintrust will be more motivated to trade Green or, at the very least, not extend his contract.

Warriors Not Positioned Well for Selling

If the Warriors feel like the time to start their rebuild is now, they won't be getting much talent and draft capital back in return on the trade market.

Their most valuable player is Stephen Curry, but even he wouldn't return a haul considering he's 38 years old and making $62.6 million.

Jimmy Butler's torn ACL makes him all but valueless on the trade market. If he were to return before the 2027 trade deadline and look good, maybe the Warriors could get something for him, but otherwise it's too risky for a contender to give up assets for a player who might be a shell of himself next season.

Green's trade value is low for a few reasons. His offensive fit anywhere else would be even worse than it is with Curry. He's also slowing down at 36 years old and would be overpaid if he exercises his $27.7 million player option.

Other Expected Changes

If Kerr leaves, you have to believe Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton will be less likely to return.

Kristaps Porzingis will probably be less likely to come back as well, though the Warriors can offer him more than any contender would because they have his Bird rights, so that could convince him to stay.

On the coaching staff side of things, it's likely that assistants Terry Stotts, Ron Adams and Jerry Stackhouse would depart.