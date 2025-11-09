Do Warriors Have Most Grueling Early Season Schedule? Comparing Every Team's Slate
Much has already been made about the Golden State Warriors' brutal early season schedule, and it's about to get even tougher.
The Warriors will start a six-game-in-nine-day road trip Tuesday that concludes on Nov. 19 in Miami.
Bill Simmons didn't hold back when discussing the early-season schedule on his podcast.
"I think there's a real chance Adam Silver hates Golden State because I can't think of another explanation when I look at the schedule."
That's hyperbolic to say the least, but the sentiment that the Warriors are getting screwed is arguably warranted.
"[In] 17 days, they have 10 games, and they're basically all in different locations," Simmons said in reference to Golden State's first 10 games. That’s a 'f--k you' from the NBA schedulers."
He added that upcoming road games against the Oklahoma City Thunder (Nov. 11) and the San Antonio Spurs twice (Nov. 12 and Nov. 14) are among the hardest road games a team can have.
It's a brutal schedule, no doubt. But in comparison to every other NBA team's early season schedule, is it the most unfavorable?
Comparing Golden State's Schedule to Rest of NBA's
I compared every NBA team's schedule from opening night to Nov. 19, which is the last day of Golden State's upcoming road trip. The data backs up the sentiment that this early season schedule is the most grueling in the league.
First, the Warriors lead the league with 17 total games. Only three other teams have more than 15. The Rockets have just 13.
Second, Golden State leads the league in road games with 12. Only four other teams have more than eight. With 10, Toronto is the only other team with double digits.
Third, the Warriors lead the league in back-to-backs with five. No other team has more than three. The Rockets have zero.
The last stat I call "needing to travel before the next game." The point is to track how often a team is changing locations from game to game. It's particularly cruel when the schedule makers force a team to come home for just one game and then get right back on the road.
Of their first 17 games, the Warriors have 15 instances of needing to travel before the next game. Only the Raptors (14) and Lakers (13) also have 13 or more through Nov. 19.
Silver Lining: Slightly More Rest for Rest of Season
Of course the Warriors have the fewest number of games from Nov. 20 on, but it's better than that.
The Warriors will have just one road trip that's longer than four games. They'll have just 10 more back-to-backs, which might sound like a lot, but it's less than average. The Rockets, who have one of the least grueling early season schedules, will have 14.
If the Warriors can get through this early season stretch above .500, that would be a good result. Even an 8-9 record would be acceptable.