Draymond Green Reveals Trash Talk He Used on Wemby Before Getting Dunked On

On Monday's edition of his podcast, Draymond Green revealed the exchange he had with Victor Wembanyama prior to the French phenom's outrageous dunk that was waved off.

"Right before the dunk, I blocked his shot," Green said. "When I blocked his shot, I gave him a crazy look, like, 'yeah, motherf--ka.' He was like, 'What? Huh? You're too small.'

"So I walked up to him and said, "You little, motherf--ka. You're too litte.' He's like, 'I'm too little? Alright.'

This exchange happened right before the Spurs inbounded the ball from underneath the Warriors' basket.

Green continued: "From there, everything else happened in slow motion. I'm fighting for position. He's fighting for position. ... He does this spin, but when he spinned, he was like still in place. He took one step and he's in front of the rim, catching the lob with the left.

"I thought I could get the lob when I saw it go up, but I had no chance at getting it. I thought Jimmy could get the lob from the back side, but he had no chance at getting it. The only person who had a chance to get the lob was the guy who caught the lob, Wemby."

The dunk didn't count because the refs called a foul on Green when he was battling for position.

"I'm so f--kin' happy they called the foul on the floor because ... the momentum if he dunks that ball and screams in my face like he just did and it counts, I don't know if we can win that game."

Green later added that there was more to the exchange.

"By the way, when I told him he's too little, I said, 'You f--kin' scared of me.' He's like, 'What? I ain't f--kin' scared. Alright. Watch this.' And then the play happened."

The Warriors overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Spurs 109-108.

Green's Masterful Defense Against Wemby

In Golden State's victories over the Spurs on Wednesday (125-120) and Friday, Green spent more time guarding Wembanyama than any other Warrior.

Per NBA.com, Wemby went 8-of-21 with six turnovers while guarded by Green over the two games.

Though Green got the better of Wembanyama overall, he left the two-game stretch impressed.

"Respect earned," Green said. "We all know how special he is, but I think the thing that I'm most impressed about is his work ethic. And I know his work ethic is insane because I know how much better he's gotten since the last time I played him."

Part 3 of Green vs. Wemby is scheduled for February 11 at Chase Center. Get your popcorn ready.