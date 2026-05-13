Latest Report Is Bad News for Warriors' Trade Pursuit of Kawhi Leonard

The Golden State Warriors' two major trade targets this offseason are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard.

The latest report pours cold water on the Warriors' chances of landing the two-time Finals MVP.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote the following on Wednesday:

"While teams will once again pursue Leonard this offseason, early indications from Los Angeles are that Steve Ballmer wants to extend Leonard."

That's not what Warriors fans wanted to hear.

You might be thinking, "Why did the Clippers almost trade him at the trade deadline if they were planning on extending him?"

According to Siegel, they were never close to trading him.

"There is no denying that the Warriors have interest in Leonard, especially since the team made a last-ditch effort to acquire him before ultimately trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis," Siegel wrote. "Talks for Leonard hours before the deadline, which never came close to being finalized whatsoever, did not involve Green, sources told ClutchPoints.

"The LA Clippers showed no interest in negotiating a Kawhi trade with anyone at the deadline."

Siegel added that what Leonard wants will be a key part of the equation. If he wants a trade to a team with more contention upside, Ballmer would likely deal him.

But there's not been no indication that Leonard is planning an exit strategy. He seems to love living in LA.

Other Possible Trade Targets

Aside from Leonard and Antetokounmpo, it's not clear who the Warriors will target on the trade market.

Siegel mentioned Derrick White as a possibility with the caveat that he might only be available if the Celtics trade for Antetokounmpo.

I've speculated that the Warriors will check in on Aaron Gordon, though coming up with a trade that the Nuggets and Warriors would agree on is difficult.

Siegel reported that the Warriors were interested in trading for Trey Murphy III before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. That interest isn't likely to go away, but the Pels seem committed to their 25-year-old star wing.

The bottom line is the Warriors need to make a substantial trade to give Stephen Curry some help.

For money-matching purposes, a big trade for a player making a big salary will likely require Golden State to deal Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler.

It will hurt trading either of them. But considering Green is declining and Butler could struggle to find his old form after tearing his ACL, it's in the best interests of the Warriors to deal one of them with some draft capital to help Curry.