Final Warriors-Magic Injury Report Revealed for Suggs, Banchero, Kuminga, Hield

Jalen Suggs couldn't miss a matchup with Stephen Curry.

The one-time All-Defensive guard will return Tuesday against Golden State after a one-game absence with a groin injury.

However, the Magic will be without one-time All-Star Paolo Banchero, who also has a groin injury. Mo Wagner will also miss the game with a knee injury.

The Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga for the third consecutive game due to a knee injury. Buddy Hield was listed as questionable earlier Tuesday due to an illness, but he's listed as available on the final injury report.

Suggs' History Guarding Steph

Suggs did not appear in either Warriors-Magic game last year. Curry had a season-high 56 points in the second one. He had 24 in the first. Both were Golden State wins.

In the 2023-24 season, Curry went 9-of-19 when guarded by Suggs with three assists and three turnovers, per NBA.com. The Warriors won both of those games as well, and Curry combined for 53 points.

Suggs was named second-team All-Defensive for the 2023-24 campaign. He is one the best defenders in the NBA. His Defensive EPM ranks in the 98th percentile, per Dunks and Threes.

Banchero Injury Looms Large

In the 121-115 loss to the Warriors last February, Banchero lit Golden State up for 41 points on 16-of-27 shooting. The Magic will miss his scoring (21.7 points per game).

Expect Franz Wagner to take on a much larger offensive role. The fifth-year forward is averaging a career-high 23.1 points points per game.

Moody a Mainstay in the Starting Lineup

Since Kuminga's injury, Moses Moody has started every game. Steve Kerr said Monday that he'll continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

"I never want to say for sure that everything's set in stone because things happen, but I don't foresee Moses coming out of the [starting] lineup," Kerr said on 95.7 The Game.

Will Richard has also started every game since Kuminga's injury.

Overall, the starting five of Curry, Richard, Moody, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green has a plus-19.1 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.