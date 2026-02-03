Insider Gives Ominous Update on Chances Warriors Land Giannis

It's looking more and more like the Golden State Warriors won't land Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On a Bleacher Report Live stream, Jake Fischer was asked if the Warriors are still the front-runners to land Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline. Here was his response:

"With all this momentum, it seems like Minnesota does," Fischer said Tuesday. "I've heard that internally Milwaukee values Minnesota's potential package and Miami's potential package more than Golden State's."

It can be assumed that part of the "momentum" Fischer referenced comes from the Timberwolves trading Mike Conley on Tuesday. ESPN's Shams Charania wrote the following about the move: "Minnesota creates significant tax savings and roster space as they pursue a Milwaukee star this week."

The Conley trade doesn't guarantee that the Timberwolves are getting Antetokounmpo, but it certainly doesn't hurt their chances.

The Other Problem for the Warriors

Fischer reported for The Stein Line on Monday the following regarding Antetokounmpo and the Warriors:

"For all of the Warriors' confidence that they have one of the strongest possible trade packages to offer in-season compared to teams like Minnesota and New York — replete with draft capital to package with Jonathan Kuminga — they have to be sure that Antetokounmpo wants to be there before going all in.



"And it's not yet clear if the Warriors can be.



"League sources say that Golden State is aware of recent rumblings that Antetokounmpo can't be assumed to be as eager as he was once perceived to be to relocate to Stephen Curry's town and team. How credible are such rumblings? Presumably only Giannis knows for sure. Yet I have heard from sources briefed on the situation that some in the know suspect Antetokounmpo could be turned off by the idea of joining an older team and/or facing the sort of criticism that Kevin Durant continues to absorb to this day about teaming up with Curry."

If Antetokounmpo doesn't want to be a Warrior, you have to believe Bucks GM Jon Horst will honor that request and send him elsewhere. It would be one thing if Antetokounmpo had only been with the team for a year or two, but after 12.5 seasons in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo deserves to be traded to a destination he likes.

But even if Antetokounmpo is enamored with playing with Curry, the Warriors' trade package is lacking a young player the Bucks badly want.

Horst does not have to trade Antetokounmpo by the Feb. 5 trade deadline. He can hold onto him until the offseason, which could attract more suitors among teams disappointed with their playoff performance.

The Bucks holding him would be a crusher for Golden State. The only thing going for the Warriors right now is they have the best draft-pick package among his suitors. That could easily change this offseason, which all but end their chances.