Latest Report Puts Warriors on Brink of Losing Giannis Sweepstakes

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has a wish list, and the Golden State Warriors are not at the top.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported Tuesday that the Minnesota Timberwolves are atop the two-time MVP's wish list.

It makes sense that Antetokounmpo would rather play with Anthony Edwards than Stephen Curry. After all, Curry turns 38 in March, whereas Edwards is just 24 years old.

The Wolves also have a better supporting cast around Edwards than the Warriors have around Curry.

Of course, part of that supporting cast will be included in a trade for Antetokounmpo, but still it's obvious that a Giannis-led Wolves team would have a better chance to win a title this season than a Giannis-led Warriors team. That's mostly because Jimmy Butler is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Siegel also wrote the following Tuesday:

"Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid are all prominent players the Wolves have been talking with teams around the league about, with McDaniels drawing significant interest, sources said. There is a belief among rival teams that if Giannis is to be moved before the trade deadline, he will find himself heading to the Timberwolves."

But Siegel added a key update on X that gives Warriors a glimmer of hope:

"As the Timberwolves aggressively pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo, sources told ClutchPoints that the Warriors are still in the mix with their offer involving multiple first-round picks.

Do the Wolves Have a Better Trade Package Than the Warriors?

The Wolves have almost no draft capital to trade, so they'd have to get at least one other team involved to make a trade package attractive enough to land Antetokounmpo. Perhaps the most obvious move is to trade McDaniels to a contender for multiple first-round picks and then ship those picks to Milwaukee with Reid, Randle and rookie Joan Beringer.

Does that package beat the Warriors' pick-heavy offer that includes especially valuable picks in 2030 and 2032 and a pick swap in 2031? One could argue it doesn't, but it's close enough that if the Bucks are determined to move Antetokounmpo by the Feb. 5 trade deadline and Antetokounmpo prefers the Wolves, they should be satisfied with it.

There's not much the Warriors can do at this point. They can suddenly make the rest of their roster more appealing to Antetokounmpo without losing a lot of the draft capital they'd need to trade for him.