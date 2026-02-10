Jimmy Butler Gets Positive ACL Injury Update

Jimmy Butler had successful surgery on his ACL on Monday, Warriors PR announced.

According to the news release, Butler "is expected to make a full recovery and an update on his progress will be provided early next season."

Butler suffered the injury on Jan. 19 agains the Heat. It's common for players to wait a few weeks to get surgery to allow the swelling to reduce.

What's a Realistic Return Timetable?

The Warriors have a similar case study with De'Anthony Melton.

Melton tore his ACL on Nov. 12, 2024, and then got his surgery on Dec. 4, 2024. He made his return to the NBA on Dec. 4, 2025.

The main difference between Melton and Butler is Melton was 26 when he suffered the injury. Butler was 36.

I think it's fair to say that if Butler is back on the court by Feb. 9, 2027, the Warriors would be thrilled.

Warriors Will Have Shot at Contention Next Season, but It Won't Be Easy

It goes without saying that the Warriors need Butler back at a similar level to have a chance at major contention next season, but that's all they need. Here is a list:

- Little to no falloff from Stephen Curry

- Draymond Green to get out of the rut he's been in this season

- Re-signing Melton and Kristaps Porzingis

- Making good roster decisions with restricted free agents (Santos, Post, Spencer), draft picks

There are a lot of ifs here. So many, in fact, that many people are already declaring that the Warriors' contention window is dead.

Even if all of these things come to fruition, it feels like the Warriors would be an impact player away from beating the best teams in the NBA.

It's hard to be confident that team governor Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy would make a bold trade to get an impact player, such as using Green's salary and draft picks for a third star.

In any event, the first step for a great Warriors 2026-27 season was always going to be a successful surgery for Butler.

Step 1 of many is complete.