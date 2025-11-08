Jimmy Butler, Moody, Horford Statuses Revealed for Nuggets Game
The Golden State Warriors (5-4) announced on Thursday that Stephen Curry would not play against the Denver Nuggets (5-2), and they revealed another rotation player will not suit up Friday.
Al Horford was ruled out, but the final injury report wasn't all bad news, as Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, both listed as questionable earlier Friday, are active.
Meanwhile, none of Denver's top nine rotation players has missed a game this season, and all are available for Friday's NBA Cup game.
On the bright side, Steve Kerr said Curry is feeling better, which is a good sign for his availability against Indiana on Sunday.
If the Warriors lose Friday, they'll have an extremely uphill battle to make the NBA Cup knockout stage.
They'll likely have to win out against the three other Group C teams, which are the Houston Rockets (5-2 entering Friday), San Antonio Spurs (5-2) and Portland Trail Blazers (5-3).
The Warriors did beat the Nuggets earlier this season, but that game featured a 42-point masterpiece from Curry. Matching the firepower of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon without him could prove difficult.