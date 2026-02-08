Steve Kerr Updates Injury Timelines for Steph Curry, Kristaps Porzingis

After the Golden State Warriors' 105-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on Stephen Curry's knee injury timeline.

"He's doubtful for Monday," Kerr said. "We'll take it day by day, but I don't expect him to play on Monday."

Before Saturday's game, Kerr said Kristaps Porzingis (knee) will make his Warriors debut after the All-Star break, which means he'll miss at least the next two games.

In his postgame press conference on Saturday, Kerr all but admitted that Curry will be out both games as well.

"We'll hopefully get Steph and Kristaps playing right after the break," Kerr said.

My take on these comments is that Curry will be ready for the Warriors' first game after the All-Star break against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 19, while Kerr is optimistic but not sure if Porzingis will be ready.

Curry has missed the last three games with runner's knee. Porzingis has missed the last 16 games with knee tendintis and an illness.

Warriors Say They Are Confident Porzingis Will Be in Lineup Consistently

After the trade was finalized on Thursday, Kerr said Rick Celebrini and his staff did their "due diligence" on Porzingis before the deal went down.

"I don't think we would've made the trade if we didn't think he could be healthy and consistent in terms of being in the lineup," Kerr said. "That's the plan."

That sounds great in theory, but I'm sure the Celtics did all they could to get him on the court during the 2024-25 season, but he finished with just 42 games played. I'm sure the Hawks did all they could this season, but he was at just 17 games played at the time of the trade.

Porzingis was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which, as The Athletic's Fred Katz wrote, "zapped him of his energy in the [2025] playoffs." In Boston's 4-2 series loss to the New York Knicks, Porzingis scored just 25 points on 24.0 percnet shooting.

Dr. Nirav Pandya, a professor of UCSF orthopedic surgery, explained on X what POTS is.

"What happens in this condition is that your autonomic nervous system is not functioning properly leading to an elevated heart rate when you stand up. Symptoms on top of the fast heart rate can include dizziness, severe fatigue, and nausea. There are ways to manage this (i.e. diet) but in general can be a difficult condition for athletes."

Publicly, it make sense that the Warriors are expressing optimism about Porzingis' health. There's no point in admitting your big trade deadline acquisition is unlikely to play much.

But privately, I wonder if they know this isn't a normal "injury management" situation.

If so, it seems like trading for Porzingis was less about what he'll do for the Warriors and more about moving on from the Jonathan Kuminga drama.