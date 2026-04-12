Kawhi Leonard Game Status Revealed for Sunday's Warriors-Clippers Game

The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Leonard was previously listed as questionable with an ankle sprain.

Leonard's absence suggests the Clippers are resigned to their fate that they won't have a chance to pass the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings.

Portland and LA enter Sunday tied for eighth at 41-40, but the Blazers have the tiebreaker. If Portland beats Sacramento, it will finish eighth.

The eighth-place team will have two chances to win one game in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs. The ninth-place team will have to win two games in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

The team that finishes ninth will host the Warriors on Wednesday.

Warriors Likely to Play Best Lineups Sunday

Though the Warriors have nothing to play for, they are expected to play their best players for most of Sunday's game. Stephen Curry said he wants to play "my normal minutes," which means he should see his minute total go up to at least 32.

The Warriors will likely surround Curry with some combination of Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Gui Santos, Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton for most of his minutes.

If Draymond Green is active (currently listed as questionable with a back injury), he'll also play a good chunk of his minutes alongside Curry.

Curry needs reps with the players he'll be playing with on Wednesday. He's played just three games since returning from a 27-game absence with runner's knee.

Lue Might Be Thinking About Wednesday's Game by Resting Leonard

Clippers head coach Ty Lue might be resting Leonard solely because he needs a day off after a long season.

But it might be more strategic than that.

Lue probably doesn't want the Warriors to have the chance to practice defensive strategies against Leonard when the teams are likely to be playing again on Wednesday.

By holding Leonard out, the Warriors essentially get no read on how the Clippers will active Golden State's defense in the play-in tournament.

You might be thinking, "Why doesn't Steve Kerr do the same and rest Curry?" As noted above, Curry needs reps to find a rhythm. That goes before any strategic decisions.

If that means the Clippers get to practice defensive strategies on Curry, so be it.