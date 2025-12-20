Last Two-Minute Report Gives Verdict on Moody's Last-Second Foul

The Golden State Warriors were given a questionable foul call with 0.4 seconds to go that led to them losing to the Phoenix Suns 99-98 on Thursday.

The Last Two-Minute Report confirmed that it was the correct call.

"Although Moody (GSW) makes contact to the ball, he also makes more than marginal contact to Goodwin's (PHX) head/neck area and to his arm," the report stated.

Dillon Brooks missed a three-pointer that his teammate, Jordan Goodwin, rebounded near the block. Moses Moody reached over Goodwin's head to block the shot, and head coach Steve Kerr said after the game that his staff members who reviewed the play thought it was a clean block.

"It's hard to believe the game was decided on that call, you known, on an airball that hits the side of the backboard and guys behind the bench told me that Moses got all ball. Everybody's tangled up. To me, it better be a foul to decide the game, um, on a play like that."

As many coaches and players have argued in the past, Kerr is seemingly arguing that officials should let more things go in the last few seconds of the game than they normally would.

So even though the league says it was technically the right call, if it isn't always called in other similar situations, the Warriors have every right to be frustrated.

Another Questionable Call on the Same Night

With a 133-132 lead in overtime, Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook was called for a foul on Deni Avdija's wild running two-pointer with a second to go.

The Last Two Minute Report also confirmed that it was the correct call.

My two cents: That was not a foul. And if the report isn't gonna be objective, then what's the point of the report?

Warriors Didn't Deserve to Win Anyway

The Warriors played a disastrous second half, watching their 14-point lead turn into a seven-point deficit. The only reason that final seconds mattered was a dumb flagrant foul from Dillon Brooks that gave Golden State an opportunity at a game-tying five-point possession, and it got exactly that with two Stephen Curry free throws and a Jimmy Butler three.

The L2M Report confirmed that it made the correct call on that flagrant—it actually confirmed every call in the last two minutes.

Overall, it was a listless Golden State performance for a team that should be motivated to get back on track.

Instead of harping too much on one call, the Warriors should focus on playing a more focused, inspired brand of basketball.