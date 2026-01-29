Takeaways from Warriors' Win Over Jazz: Dubs Play Perfect 10-Man Rotation

The Golden State Warriors (27-22) routed the Utah Jazz (15-33) 140-124 on Wednesday at Delta Center.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 27 points, and Moses Moody added 26. Nine Warriors made at least one three-pointer, and overall Golden State shot 23-of-54 (43 percent) from three.

Here are two takeaways from Wednesday's game.

Warriors Play Perfect 10-Man Rotation

I have nothing against Gary Payton II (DNP, coach's decision), Pat Spencer (played final four minutes) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (played final four minutes). And I have nothing against Jonathan Kuminga and Seth Curry, who are currently injured.

But even when all five are healthy, the Warriors should play this 10-man rotation.

The Warriors started with Steph, Brandin Podziemski, Moody, Draymond Green and Al Horford. They all finished plus-16 or better. Horford (8), Podz (7) and Green (6) combined for 21 assists. The ball moved nicely, and the offense scored efficiently.

De'Anthony Melton, Gui Santos, Will Richard, Quinten Post and Buddy Hield were the only Warriors who played off the bench before garbage time. All five scored in double figures. Santos had 16 points on seven field-goal attempts. Richard had 13 points and three more steals.

Of course, this was the Jazz, who have the worst defense in the NBA. The Warriors will have it harder against the Pistons on Friday and moving forward.

But Steve Kerr shouldn't force Kuminga minutes when these 10 are healthy. Sure, if one gets hurt, Kuminga would be the first choice. And if the Warriors make a trade for an upgrade at the wing, then of course that player will probably play a lot, probably forcing Hield out of the rotation.

But for now, this is the 10-man group that gives the Warriors the best chance to win.

Moody Looking Damn Near Indispensable Again

Moses Moody will probably never be an All-Star, so of course I'm not saying he's off limits this trade deadline.

But when he's filling the three-and-D role as well as he has for the last nine games, the Warriors have to be sure that trading him will result in an upgrade.

Moody has made 33 of his 62 three-point attempts in his last nine games. That's 53.2 percent.

He's also the team's best wing defender. At 6'5", he doesn't have the size the bother the bigger, more physical wings, but he does a pretty good job against most wings. He entered Wednesday with a team-best plus-8.0 defensive net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

If the Warriors make an unlikely blockbuster trade for Giannis or someone close to that stratosphere, they have to someone remaining on the roster capable of defending wings and making threes.

That's why outside of Curry, Moody is among two or three players they really can't afford to trade unless the player they get back does exactly what Moody does and more.