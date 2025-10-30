Legendary Lionel Messi Shares Very High Praise for Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has accomplished much in his illustrious NBA career. From winning four NBA championships, two Most Valuable Player awards, and many NBA All-Star selections, the list goes on and on as he's guaranteed to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
What's more interesting about Curry's basketball story is that he's not some physical presence like LeBron James or Victor Wembanyama. He's a 6-foot-2, maybe 6-foot-3 guard who presents himself like a regular-sized human being, with the skillset to be considered the greatest shooter basketball has ever seen.
His career got off to a rough start, missing many games due to early ankle injuries and questions of whether he might even be worth building around. Luckily, the Warriors took a bet on the young star, and the rest is history.
At age 37, Curry is coming into this season looking for championship number five. He has nothing left to prove to anyone, yet his drive and passion for the game continue to motivate him. Lionel Messi, known for being one of the greatest soccer players of all time, gave Curry his flowers in a recent interview.
Messi's Praise For Stephen Curry
"When it comes to other sports, I think the same thing happened with (Michael) Jordan (comparing to how Diego Maradona transcended sport).... To name a few (GOATs) from basketball, LeBron (James), Steph (Curry), the best. The players that I admire a lot and I think they gave a lot to the sport, each in their own way," said Messi.
A great athlete in his own right, Messi has won numerous accolades throughout his own soccer career that have many considering him the greatest to ever do it. If anyone knows the work you have to put in to be great, Messi would be one of those guys.
After acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, the Warriors went on a 23-7 run to end the regular season. While Curry's injury ended their playoff run in the Western Conference Semifinals, things look up with a full offseason of Butler with the team.
They're taking that momentum heading into this year, and after their 4-1 start, it's clear it is truly continuing thus far. With Curry at the helm and still playing at an elite level, the Warriors will always have a shot at winning it all.
Regardless of what happens, sports greats like Messi acknowledge him at the top of his sport, even though he can still add more accolades to his resume.