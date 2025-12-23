Magic-Warriors Game Statuses Revealed for Suggs, Horford, Franz Wagner, Seth Curry

The Orlando Magic will be without two starters against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Jalen Suggs (hip) will miss his third consecutive game, while Franz Wagner (ankle) will miss his fifth straight. The Magic will also be without Tristan da Silva (shoulder) and Moritz Wagner (knee)

For the Warriors, it's a pretty clean injury report. They'll be without Al Horford (sciatica) and Seth Curry (glute), but everyone else is available.

Warriors' Rotation vs. Magic Is Anyone's Guess

Steve Kerr played 12 players on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns. He was probably planning on playing 11, but then Draymond Green got ejected in the second quarter, which opened up a seven-minute stretch for Gui Santos in the second half.

The headliner from the Suns game was Will Richard, who had 20 points in 19 minutes after being a healthy scratch in three consecutive games. But Santos (5 points, 2 steals) earned more time as well, and Gary Payton II got some closing minutes (5 points, 8 rebounds) after barely playing at all over the last four games.

We can be sure Richard will feature heavily on Monday, but otherwise it's anyone's guess.

Moses Moody has started the last three games, but he's made just three of his last 14 shots. De'Anthony Melton went 0-of-5 on Saturday.

Jonathan Kuminga missed Saturday's game with an illness. One would think he should get some playing time Monday. Buddy Hield had his first DNP of the season on Saturday.

I'll guess that Hield has a second straight healthy scratch, and Santos gets no reward for a solid game with another DNP. Pat Spencer could also be on the verge of some healthy scratches, but for Monday, I'll bet Payton gets a DNP to make room for Kuminga.

Curry Could Take Advantage of Magic Injuries with Big Game

Over the last two weeks, the Magic have the sixth-worst defensive rating in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass.

That's understandable considering Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are two of their best defensive players.

Suggs in particular has been a defensive dynamo. Orlando is 9.5 points better per 100 possessions with Suggs on the floor. That differential ranks in the 94th percentile.

Even with Suggs on the court, Stephen Curry dropped 34 points on the Magic when the two teams met earlier this season.

For his career, Curry averages 27.9 points against Orlando. He only averages more against the Washington Wizards.

The stars are aligning for big Curry game.