Moses Moody Suddenly Downgraded for Warriors-Bucks Game
The Golden State Warriors started the opening week of the NBA season off 2-1, finishing with a 20-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, they were able to turn things around to start their second week, notching a pair of wins in their back-to-back over the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers.
During the first five games of the season, the Warriors have seen progression from both Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, two young key players on their roster. However, Moses Moody, who was drafted alongside Kuminga, started the season sidelined due to a thumb injury. Now, his status is in question for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Moses Moody Status
Releasing their injury report for Thursday's contest, the Warriors have listed Moody as QUESTIONABLE with right thumb soreness, the same thumb he had surgery on during the preseason to repair a torn UCL.
Moody has played in three games since returning to the lineup, coming off the bench in all three contests, averaging 13.5 points on 60.0% shooting from beyond the arc. Moody's hot shooting start has been encouraging, but he's also one of the team's best defenders, making him work in almost any lineup for Golden State.
Set to face the 3-1 Milwaukee Bucks, who are coming off a big home win against the New York Knicks. With teams all around the league paying attention to Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation with the team, the Bucks defeating the Warriors like won't make the multi-time MVP want to leave anytime soon.
Who Does Golden State Look To In Moody's Absence?
The player who is most likely to step up in Moody's absence would be rookie Will Richard, who has played in less than 10 minutes in each of the last two games since Moody's return. A National Champion with the Florida Gators in 2025, Richard's ability to hit the outside shot and be active on defense makes him an ideal player for Steve Kerr's rotation.
With Golden State playing two games in three nights on their midwest road trip, the team could opt to sit Moody if he's not 100%, giving him time to rest before their Saturday contest against the Indiana Pacers.
Moody's status will be one to monitor heading into shootaround and as tip-off approaches in Milwaukee on Thursday. The game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV, with two of the league's biggest stars set to go head-to-head.