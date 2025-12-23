Report: 3 Teams Revealed to Have Had Trade Talks with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been gathering intel on who is available before the Feb. 5 trade deadline since early December, per Clutch Points' Brett Siegel.

We now know three of the teams that have engaged with the Warriors.

Siegel reported it's the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls.

Siegel added that the Sacramento Kings are not a realistic trade partner with the Warriors because the Dubs don't have interest in Malik Monk.

Are the Warriors After Murphy or Jones from the Pels?

Siegel reported that the Pelicans are not likely to trade either, but he added that Herb Jones remains a top target for the Warriors and Lakers.

My guess is the Warriors are more interested in Murphy, but they see the writing on the wall that a 25-year-old scoring wing in the first year of a four-year contract isn't likely to be dealt.

Meanwhile, Jones is a 27-year-old defensive ace who is less valuable to New Orleans' long-term plans.

As for whether the Pelicans have interest in Jonathan Kuminga, here's what Siegel wrote.

"Both Chicago and New Orleans still hold a level of interest in Kuminga, yet neither organization is completely sold on him being a potential building block for their long-term futures."

Who Are the Warriors Targeting on the Nets?

Nic Claxton was recently mentioned as a Warriors trade target, but Siegel doesn't see that happening. Claxton makes $25.3 million, and Siegel wrote that the Warriors are targeting centers who make $15 million or less annually.

With that in mind, the Warriors are almost assuredly targeting Michael Porter Jr.

Such a trade would likely cost Kuminga, Moses Moody and at least one unprotected first-round pick, but the Warriors could be willing to meet that price to get a 27-year-old having the best season of his career.

Porter is averaging 25.6 points on excellent efficiency to go along with 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

What Do the Bulls Have to Offer the Warriors?

Some might say Nikola Vucevic, but I don't see it. Per Cleaning the Glass, Vucevic's teams have had a better offensive rating with him off the floor for the last seven seasons. And they've had a better defensive rating with him off the floor in six of his last eight seasons.

My guess is the Warriors are interested in Coby White as more of a last resort if their other trade pursuits don't work out.

White is a 6'4" guard who can score and play-make. Siegel wrote he's one of the most heavily pursued players this trade season.

The issue is the Warriors don't need another guard. They need a big wing.

Perhaps Golden State would like to have Jalen Smith, but he's more a stretch 4 or 5 than a wing.