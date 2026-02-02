Warriors' NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, Updates

The Golden State Warriors have one main objective this trade season: win the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

If they don't, they should acquire a different impactful player with a package centered around Jonathan Kuminga and draft capital.

Whether they will is anyone's guess.

Kuminga demanded a trade on Jan. 15 and is the most likely Warrior to be dealt. The Warriors need upgrades at the wing and center positions.

Below is a tracker of all the Warriors rumors and targets. I'll update this up until the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Rumors

Latest on Giannis Sweepstakes

ESPN's Shams Charania said on Jan. 28 that the Warriors, Heat, Knicks and Timberwolves are among the "strong suitors" for Giannis.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the following on Jan. 30:

"If there is a deal that's going to be done before the deadline, in my belief, Golden State is the team to make that deal. Because the other teams have to get third and fourth teams involved, and that is why Golden State is going to probably be the most aggressive between now and Thursday. Their best position is doing the deal before next Thursday."

There have yet to be any reports on a) whether the Bucks think Golden State's best trade package—centered on four first-round picks and one first-round pick swap—is good enough or b) whether Giannis would want a trade to the Warriors.

Warriors Prioritizing Keeping Butler Out of Trade

The San Francisco Standard’s Danny Emerman reported the following:

“Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo suddenly more available than ever, the Warriors have continued to signal their commitment to building around Butler and Steph Curry rather than package Butler’s $54 million salary in a trade, a source indicated. With or without Antetokounmpo, the organization is anticipating that Butler will return next season after a year of ACL rehabilitation.”

A post written by The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer confirmed that the Warriors are unlikely to include Butler in a trade for Antetokounmpo.

That would just about guarantee that Draymond Green would be in the trade package, as his salary is needed to make the money work.

Kings, Mavs, Lakers, Bulls Interested in Kuminga

On the day he reported Kuminga's trade demand, ESPN's Shams Charania also reported that the Kings and Mavericks have shown interest in trading for Kuminga.

According to a report from The Athletic on Jan. 15, "League and team sources confirmed a report that the Lakers have some interest in Kuminga."

On Dec. 11, The Stein Line’ s Marc Stein reported that the Bulls are “a team to watch” for Kuminga.

Warriors Not Interested in Kings, Lakers Players for Kuminga

On Jan. 26, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors "have made it clear" that the Lakers would have "nothing of value to them" in a Kuminga offer, presumably meaning that the Warriors don't have interest in some combination of Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber and Gabe Vincent.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported the Warriors have no interest in Malik Monk or DeMar DeRozan.

Kuminga Less Likely to Be Traded After Butler Injury

Slater wrote the following: "Multiple team sources have described it as less likely Kuminga is moved following Jimmy Butler's right ACL tear." Slater added that "there's internal conversation that he'd get another crack at minutes post-deadline—if he's still around."

Warriors Not Interested in Anthony Davis Trade

On Jan. 19, ESPN's Tim Bontemps said on the Warriors Stock Report podcast that a Davis-to-Warriors trade "is off the board."

Targets

Giannis Antetokounmpo

On Jan. 29, Slater reported that Giannis is the Warriors' "prime target."

Michael Porter Jr., Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones

Prior to the reports that Giannis could be traded by the Feb. 5 deadline, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported on Jan. 12 that the Warriors' top three trade targets were Porter, Murphy and Jones.

Andrew Wiggins

On Jan. 23, Stein reported a Wiggins-for-Kuminga trade will be explored.

Miles Bridges

On Jan. 23, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported the Warriors are interested in acquiring Bridges.

Nic Claxton, Daniel Gafford and Robert Williams III

On Dec. 19, Chris Haynes reported that the Warriors are looking for a center upgrade. On their list of targets are Claxton, Gafford and Williams.