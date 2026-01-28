Warriors Facilitate Giannis Trade and Land All-Star Wing in 3-Team Trade Idea

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in bringing Andrew Wiggins back to the Bay.

The Miami Heat are among many teams hoping to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is open to a trade, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

You know what that means: A three-team trade could be brewing.

Here is a blockbuster trade idea in which everyone wins.

The Trade

Warriors get: Andrew Wiggins

Heat get: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Porter Jr.

Bucks get: Tyler Herro, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick (top-four-protected, via Warriors), 2028 first-round pick swap (via Heat)*, 2030 first-round pick (via Heat), 2031 first-round pick swap (via Heat), 2032 first-round pick (via Heat)

*The Heat have traded a 2027 lottery-protected first-round pick to Charlotte. If the Heat miss the 2027 playoffs, they will have to trade their 2028 first-round pick to Charlotte. If that happens, the 2028 first-round pick swap in the trade above will be extinguished.

Why the Warriors Do It

The premise of this trade is that the Warriors would love to get Andrew Wiggins for Jonathan Kuminga, salary filler (in this case Buddy Hield) and a 2026 first-round pick.

The Heat use that return to improve their offer to the Bucks, who would rather have Kuminga and a first than Wiggins.

Wiggins is making $28.2 million this season and has a player option for $30.2 million next season. The Warriors would have to be willing to give Wiggins a new contract in the offseason, which shouldn't be an issue considering they have just $13.4 million on their books for the 2027-28 season.

Wiggins isn't the wing upgrade that Trey Murphy III or Michael Porter Jr. would be, but the draft-pick price for him might be just Golden State's least valuable first-round pick, whereas the others would likely cost at least two higher-value firsts.

Wiggins is averaging a career-low 15.7 points per game, but it's been one of the most efficient seasons of his career (47.0 FG%, 39.0 3PT%). He'd be the Warriors' No. 2 scorer for the rest of the season before likely dropping into the No. 3 scorer role when Jimmy Butler returns next season.

Why the Heat Do It

Is Antetokounmpo worth not having control of any of your first-round picks from 2030 to 2032? That's the question Pat Riley would have to ask himself, and I'm guessing his answer would be "yes."

A frontcourt with Antetokounmpo at the 4 and Bam Adebayo at the 5 would be devastating on defense and intriguing on offense.

Tyler Herro was an All-Star last season, and Wiggins leads the team in minutes played, so it's an extra big price to pay with the draft capital.

But I'd argue the Heat will be just fine with Norman Powell in the Herro role, as they have been all season. And Jaime Jaquez Jr. will simply have a bigger role without Wiggins, which should work out well considering he leads the team in net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

Why the Bucks Do It

Can the Bucks get more than three firsts and two first-round swaps if they wait until the offseason to trade Antetokounmpo? Perhaps.

But in this trade, they also get Herro and Kuminga, who can be rerouted this trade deadline, or they could be traded this offseason or next trade deadline after potentially improving their trade value playing lots of minutes for the rebuilding Bucks.

So this trade could indirectly bring in even more draft capital.

The unprotected firsts in 2030 and 2032 could be very valuable. Antetokounmpo might not age gracefully due to his game's dependence on athleticism. The Bucks would be betting on the Heat declining faster than expected.