Report: Warriors Targeting High-Scoring 6'7" Wing via Trade

The Golden State Warriors look lifeless after Jimmy Butler's season-ending torn ACL. They could use a jolt of size, athleticism and scoring punch.

Someone like Miles Bridges can provide that.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Friday that the Warriors are among three teams known to be interested in the Hornets forward. The Bucks and Suns are the others. A source told him Charlotte's asking price.

“They want a first (round pick),” one league source said. “Maybe two.”

Bridges is a 6'7" forward averaging 18.7 points on 44.3 percent shooting for the field and 33.2 percent from three. He's making $25 million this season and $22.8 million next season.

What a Bridges-to-Warriors Trade Would Look Like

The Warriors would likely offer Jonathan Kuminga and one first-round pick for Bridges.

That should be enough to land him.

Warriors get: Miles Bridges

Hornets get: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick (top-four-protected)

To make the money work, the Warriors would have to include one more player making above the minimum. Hield is currently playing his best basketball of the season, but he's the least needed of their players making at least $3 million, and getting off his contract now gives them more cap space in the offseason.

The Hornets get a 2026 first-round pick that should land somewhere between 13 and 17. That's great value for a wing who has made just 33.9 percent of his career three-point attempts.